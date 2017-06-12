There is a new leader at shortstop in the latest NL All-Star Game voting update

Monday afternoon, MLB released the third update of the fan voting for the NL All-Star Game starters. As you know, fans vote for the starting player at every position except pitcher.

Here is the latest NL voting update:

The big change this week is Cincinnati Reds shortstop Zack Cozart passing Los Angeles Dodgers shortstop and reigning NL Rookie of the Year Corey Seager in the voting. Last week Cozart was roughly 57,000 votes behind Seager. Now he leads him by nearly 200,000 votes.

Cozart's place in the All-Star Game voting is not undeserved, of course. He's having an incredible season, one on which he's paired a .329/.416/.580 batting line and nine home runs with stellar defense. Here is the MLB position player WAR leaderboard:

Aaron Judge , New York Yankees : +4.1 Mike Trout , Los Angeles Angels : +3.4 Paul Goldschmidt , Arizona Diamondbacks : +3.4 Zack Cozart, Reds: +3.1 Joey Votto , Reds: +3.0

Cozart has been amazing this season and he is worthy of all the All-Star Game support he has received.

The leading vote-getters at the other positions remain the same as last week, though it is worth noting Washington Nationals first baseman Ryan Zimmerman has increased his lead over Chicago Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo from roughly 12,000 votes last week to nearly 110,000 votes this week.

The 2017 MLB All-Star Game will be played July 11 in Miami. Here is the All-Star ballot so you can vote for the starters in both leagues. Voting ends June 29.