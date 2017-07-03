There is 'no chance' Bryce Harper will participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby

On Sunday, Major League Baseball announced the rosters for the 2017 All-Star Game, which will take place July 11 at Marlins Park in Miami, Florida. Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper was named as part of the National League squad for the fifth time.

Yet while Harper will participate in the All-Star Game, he will not partake in the week's Home Run Derby. Here's what he told ESPN following Sunday night's game.

Washington Nationals star Bryce Harper said during a postgame interview with ESPN that there is "no chance" for him to participate in next week's Home Run Derby.

It's worth noting Harper has joined the Derby twice before, and that he's announced his intention to take part in next year's edition, which will be held in his host city, Washington, D.C.

Harper entered Monday hitting .318/.424/.601 with 20 home runs. This knocks at least one player off the list of the eight players we'd love to see participate in the derby.