This is not a drill: Tim Tebow hits his second professional home run

Tim Tebow entered his third regular-season game as a member of the New York Mets organization on Sunday batting seventh for the Columbia Fireflies of the South Atlantic League. The former NFL quarterback-turned-baseball player, who homered in his first professional at-bat earlier in the week, followed that up by going deep for the second time this season.

Tebow cranked a three-run shot off San Francisco Giants’ pitcher Jose Morel, getting around on an inside fastball. Remember: His raw strength was one of the selling points, right up there with his athleticism.

Tebow entered Sunday hitting .200/200/.500 with four strikeouts in 10 plate appearances. Not the best performance but it could be far worse considering Tebow’s limited exposure to professional-level pitchers. Morel isn’t someone you’ll find on prospect lists -- he had a 5.40 ERA in High-A last season -- but he’s a professional pitcher all the same.

Tebow, by the way, is now closing in on Michael Jordan territory: