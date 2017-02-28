This is not a metaphor: San Diego Padres' Petco Park is under water

A storm and slow drainage is to blame for the flooded field

Last July, Petco Park hosted the All-Star Game. It was, perhaps, the highlight of the San Diego Padres’ season. On Monday, Petco Park was underwater.

That is not a metaphor for the poor state of the Padres. Petco Park was really underwater:

Here’s the Padres’ official explanation, courtesy of FOX 5:

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.

The Padres also noted there was not grass on the field because of a recently hosted monster-truck rally. Presumably, Petco will be in better shape come March 14. That’s when the Padres’ ballpark is set to host the second round of the World Baseball Classic. The second round at Petco lasts until March 18 or 19.

Update: Petco is no longer underwater, and the groundskeepers are already laying down sod in preparation for the World Baseball Classic. Here’s proof from Petco’s Twitter handle:

CBS Sports Staff

R.J. Anderson joined CBS Sports in 2016. He previously wrote for Baseball Prospectus, where he contributed to five of the New York Times bestselling annuals. His work has also appeared in Newsweek and... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories