This is not a metaphor: San Diego Padres' Petco Park is underwater

Last July, Petco Park hosted the All-Star Game. It was, perhaps, the highlight of the San Diego Padres’ season. On Monday, Petco Park was underwater.

That is not a metaphor for the poor state of the Padres. Petco Park was really underwater:

Good thing @Padres are in Arizona for #Springtraining --- Petco Park flooded today https://t.co/YxeVwo8kqA pic.twitter.com/EhsVhA2CQb — FOX 5 San Diego (@fox5sandiego) February 28, 2017

Here’s the Padres’ official explanation, courtesy of FOX 5:

San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.

The Padres also noted there was not grass on the field because of a recently hosted monster-truck rally. Presumably, Petco will be in better shape come March 14. That’s when the Padres’ ballpark is set to host the second round of the World Baseball Classic. The second round at Petco lasts until March 18 or 19.