This is not a metaphor: San Diego Padres' Petco Park is underwater
A storm and slow drainage is to blame for the flooded field
Last July, Petco Park hosted the All-Star Game. It was, perhaps, the highlight of the San Diego Padres’ season. On Monday, Petco Park was underwater.
That is not a metaphor for the poor state of the Padres. Petco Park was really underwater:
Here’s the Padres’ official explanation, courtesy of FOX 5:
San Diego Padres spokeswoman Shana Wilson told FOX 5 an amount of rain had fallen so quickly the drainage was slow to keep up. Field crews do not anticipate any damage from the standing water.
The Padres also noted there was not grass on the field because of a recently hosted monster-truck rally. Presumably, Petco will be in better shape come March 14. That’s when the Padres’ ballpark is set to host the second round of the World Baseball Classic. The second round at Petco lasts until March 18 or 19.
Our Latest Stories
-
Imagine a WBC team of MLB Cuban players
Yoenis Cespedes, Jose Abreu, and Yasiel Puig headline the lineup
-
Tim Tebow puts on power display in camp
Batting practice? We're talking about batting practice?
-
MLB looking for new, stickier baseballs
MLB is working with Rawlings to produce a baseball with natural tact
-
Tebow reports to spring training with NY
No, this isn't one big marketing gimmick for the Mets. Why do you ask?
-
Max Scherzer has new fastball grip
Scherzer has been dealing with a stress fracture in his right ring finger since last seaso...
-
NCAA team loses HR on baserunning miscue
It goes into the books for UC Riverside as a two-run single instead
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre