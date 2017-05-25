Thursday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Bartolo Colon may be finished

We've got an 11-game schedule on the books for Thursday, including some day action, so let's jump right in ...

Final scores

Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

Cincinnati Reds at Cleveland Indians (6:10 p.m. ET)

Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox (7:10 p.m. ET)

San Diego Padres at New York Mets (7:10 p.m. ET)

Arizona Diamondbacks at Milwaukee Brewers (8:10 p.m. ET)

Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros (8:10 p.m. ET)

St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)

Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees - POSTPONED

Is Bartolo done?

Braves right-hander Bartolo Colon , who turned 44 years of age on Wednesday, entered his Thursday start against the Pirates with an ERA of 6.38 through nine starts this season. Then he went out and did this ...

Bartolo Colon SP / Atlanta (vs. PIT, 5/25) IP: 5 H: 10 R: 7 ER: 7 SO: 1 BB: 3 HR: 1

That stinker of an outing raised his 2017 ERA to 6.96 after 10 starts. Beyond that ugly ERA, there are other causes of concern. His current K/BB ratio of 2.43, if it held, would be his worst such mark since 2009. He's also seeing his groundball tendencies erode, and he's giving up harder-than-average contact off the bat.

During his successful late-career run, Colon's thrived despite sub-par velocity because he kept the ball on the ground and kept hitters from squaring the ball up all that often. One-fourth of the way through the current season, it seems like those skills have been lost.

Vanishingly rare is the player who's even still on a major-league roster in his 40s, so Colon's already done something special. At age 44, though, it may be that he's finally run out of whatever magic it was that allowed him to rescue his career at such an advanced age. It's been fun, but we may be seeing The Last Days of Bartolo.

