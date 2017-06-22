Thursday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Statement series for Diamondbacks?

Thursday serves as an off day for six teams. No worries, that still leaves 12 games on the docket -- including six day games. We'll run everything down we see fit right here. Let's dive in.

Thursday's scores

Philadelphia Phillies 5, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (box score)

Texas Rangers 11, Brewers 4 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Colorado Rockies 3 (box score)

Houston Astros 12, Oakland Athletics 9 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 9, Minnesota Twins 0 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

Cleveland Indians at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers 10:10 ET (GameTracker)

Red-hot Diamondbacks make mile-high statement

The Arizona Diamondbacks have been good for the entire season. They started 6-1 and have never dipped below .500. Still, heading into their series against the Rockies in Colorado, most baseball fans and media viewed the D-Backs as the third-best team in the stellar-yet-top-heavy NL West. Even lots of their own fans have been dubious. We keep getting feedback on the power rankings like, "Coming from a Diamondbacks fan, they are ranked too high."

I'm not quite sure why many people have been reluctant to believe, but that should start to change now.

The Diamondbacks dropped a heartbreaker to the Rockies on Tuesday, 4-3, coughing up the lead in the eighth inning after having just taken it. No matter, they went out and trucked the Rockies, 16-5, on Wednesday. On Thursday, it happened again. Another Arizona blowout in Coors, this time by a 10-3 score.

Thursday was a nice microcosm for the season. The Diamondbacks got killer work from both a star and some unexpected contributors.

Paul Goldschmidt was 3 for 5 with a home run and four RBI. Here's the long ball:

Goldy going oppo like it ain’t no thing. pic.twitter.com/qoWjHTElsj — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2017

In the unexpected category, Zack Godley has been an, um, Godsend this season for Arizona. Not in the rotation to start the year, Godley took a spot start on April 26 and then joined the rotation for good on May 10. Thursday in Coors Field, he went seven strong, holding the high-octane Rockies offense to only three runs on four hits while striking out eight. His ERA sits at 2.53 on the season.

As much of a mess as the Diamondbacks' rotation was last season, Godley slots in with Zack Greinke , Robbie Ray and Taijuan Walker for a very strong front four.

Many seem to get peeved about the suggestion that there can be a "statement" made in June, but given that the D-Backs were expected by many to tail off and that they've now won 12 of their last 14, I'm good with calling it a statement.

The Diamondbacks have passed the Rockies in the standings. As we approach July, the "fluke" talk needs to subside. The D-Backs are very real.

Astros make club history

So much for the lull. The Astros just completed a four-game sweep of the A's with a 12-9 win on Thursday. It was their 50th win of the season, making this 2017 squad the fastest Astros team to ever get to 50. For some interesting perspective, take note that they were 51-111 in 2013. What a difference a four-year build makes, right?

This Astros team is now on pace to win 109 games. The club record is 102, set by the Killer Bees, 1998 edition.

Knebel makes history

The first-place Brewers won again on Thursday, with Corey Knebel closing down the game for his 12th save. He lowered his ERA to 0.96 and struck out one hitter. On the latter point, Knebel has struck out at least one hitter in each of his 38 appearances this season. That's a major-league record. The previous record was held by Aroldis Chapman , who struck out at least one hitter in his first 37 appearances in 2014.

On the year, Knebel has 65 strikeouts in just 37 2/3 innings. That's a 15.53 K/9 ratio. Whoa.

Gomez's career day powers Rangers

Does Carlos Gomez look fired up here?

.@RealCarlosGomez is all business today.



That’s his second HR of the day. pic.twitter.com/XFnRctze22 — MLB (@MLB) June 22, 2017

That was his second homer of the game. Gomez would end up 3 for 5 with two homers, five RBI and three runs. It was just the fifth career two-homer game for Gomez, and he only had two hits in each of those games, never with more than four RBI. The five RBI on Thursday tied a career high, which he had done four other times.

Gomez wasn't alone, of course, as the Rangers scored 11 runs on 11 hits, with Robinson Chirinos also collecting three hits, including a homer. Mike Napoli also went yard while Adrian Beltre had a pair of hits with a double and two RBI.

The Rangers manage a split against the hated Toronto Blue Jays . Speaking of which ...

The Blue Jays' .500 thing is becoming funny

After losing on Opening Day, little did we know what would start happening every time the Jays had a chance to crawl back to .500. They didn't do so in the second game of the season on April 5. At 1-2, they failed again to win on April 7. They wouldn't have another chance until June 1, when they entered 26-27 but lost. They then won, but once again lost. Again, they won and then lost.

Thursday's game in Texas was the Blue Jays' ninth chance this season to even themselves up at .500. They lost again -- 0-9.

This doesn't really mean anything much in the grand scheme of things, but it's getting a bit comical.

Nola throws a good game versus Cardinals

Phillies right-hander Aaron Nola has had an up-and-down season. Since holding the Braves to one run over eight innings in early June, he'd made starts in which he threw 11 combined innings and allowed 13 hits, eight runs, and four home runs.

Fortunately, for the Phillies, Nola bounced back on Thursday. Against the Cardinals, he threw 7 1/3 innings of one-run ball. He allowed four hits and one run, yet permitted one walk. He struck out eight batters, which marked a new season-high.

Nola had a lot of success with his secondary stuff. He coerced an empty swing on nine of the 48 total breaking balls and changeups he threw, as compared to zero on his 59 fastballs. It is worth noting that the home run Nola allowed came on a hanging curveball.

The Phillies can now hope that Nola puts together another good outing. The former no. 7 pick in the draft hasn't recorded back-to-back quality starts in more than a year.

Quick hits