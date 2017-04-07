Tigers edge Red Sox as both bullpens melt down: MLB Friday scores, news, highlights

The first full weekend of the 2017 regular season has arrived. We won’t see another weekend without baseball until November, and that is pretty darn awesome. Here are the highlights and notable stories from Friday’s action, with more to come throughout the night.

Friday’s final scores

Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Atlanta Braves 4 (box score)

Detroit Tigers 6, Boston Red Sox 5 (box score)

Tigers win battle of bullpen meltdowns

Through seven innings Friday, the Tigers held a seemingly comfortable 4-0 lead over the Red Sox at Comerica Park. Reigning AL Rookie of the Year Michael Fulmer tossed six shutout innings in his season debut and James McCann smacked a two-run home run. The game was seemingly in hand.

Then the Detroit bullpen got involved.

Bruce Rondon faced four batters in the eighth inning, retired one, then Alex Wilson came in to allow another hit. Tigers skipper Brad Ausmus went to closer Francisco Rodriguez for a four-out save only to watch K-Rod allow a go-ahead three-run home run to Pablo Sandoval . Here’s the video:

Kung Fu Panda’s first home run of the season gave the Red Sox a 5-4 lead. That didn’t last very long. In the bottom of the eighth, three Boston relievers ( Heath Hembree , Robby Scott , Joe Kelly ) combined to allowed two runs, giving the Tigers a 6-5 lead.

That eighth inning went like so:

Nick Castellanos strikes out.

strikes out. Miguel Cabrera strikes out.

strikes out. Victor Martinez walks. Andrew Romine pinch-runs.

walks. pinch-runs. Justin Upton walks.

walks. Mikie Mahtook doubles in the game-tying run.

doubles in the game-tying run. James McCann walks.

Jacoby Jones walks with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead run.

walks with the bases loaded to drive in the go-ahead run. Jose Iglesias grounds out.

Two quick outs, then five straight batters reached base to give the Tigers the lead. Four of those five batters didn’t have to take the bat off their shoulders. Here is video of Mahtook’s game-tying double.

K-Rod came back out in the ninth inning to close out the win, though not before putting runners on second and third via an infield single and a double. It’s never easy with the Tigers bullpen, huh? Here is the win probability graph for the game, via FanGraphs:

In a nutshell, that graph shows each team’s chances of winning at any point in the game. When the top of the eighth inning started, the Tigers had a 96.6 percent chance to win. When that half-inning ended, the Red Sox had a 69.2 percent chance to win. Then, when the bottom of the eighth inning ended, the Tigers had an 83.5 percent chance to win.

This was the very definition of a seesaw game. Both bullpens wanted to lose. Only one succeeded.

Hometown kid Kyle Freeland makes MLB debut

The Colorado Rockies , for the first time in franchise history, have a rotation loaded with high-end young talent. Tyler Chatwood and Tyler Anderson are the oldest pitchers in the team’s current rotation, and both are only 27.

Left-hander Kyle Freeland, the eighth overall pick in the 2014 draft, made his MLB debut in Friday’s game, the home opener at Coors Field. Freeland was born and raised in Denver, so he is truly a homegrown player.

Freeland, 23, held the Los Angeles Dodgers to one run on four hits and two walks in six innings Friday. He struck out six. Not a bad debut for the Denver kid. Not a bad debut at all.