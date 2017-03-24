Tigers' J.D. Martinez will miss at least a month with a foot injury

The Detroit slugger will open the season on the disabled list

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez has been dealing with a left foot injury this spring, and now player and team have some clarity regarding that injury ... 

As Beck later notes, that three to four week timeline is for Martinez to resume baseball activities. Presumably, it’ll be longer than that until he sees game action. Martinez originally suffered the injury on Saturday and wound up on crutches. X-rays turned out be negative, but this is still a fairly significant injury. 

Since retooling his swing and approach on Detroit’s watch, Martinez has emerged as frontline power threat. Since joining the Tigers prior to the 2014 season, he’s put up an OPS+ of 145 while averaging 34 home runs per 162 games played. He has, however, shown a bit of a penchant for injury. 

The 2017 season will be Martinez’s age-29 season and also his walk year. 

CBS Sports Writer

Dayn Perry has been a baseball writer for CBS Sports since early 2012. Prior to that, he wrote for FOXSports.com and ESPN.com. He's the author of three books, the most recent being Reggie Jackson: The... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games