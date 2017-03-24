Tigers' J.D. Martinez will miss at least a month with a foot injury
The Detroit slugger will open the season on the disabled list
Tigers slugger J.D. Martinez has been dealing with a left foot injury this spring, and now player and team have some clarity regarding that injury ...
As Beck later notes, that three to four week timeline is for Martinez to resume baseball activities. Presumably, it’ll be longer than that until he sees game action. Martinez originally suffered the injury on Saturday and wound up on crutches. X-rays turned out be negative, but this is still a fairly significant injury.
Since retooling his swing and approach on Detroit’s watch, Martinez has emerged as frontline power threat. Since joining the Tigers prior to the 2014 season, he’s put up an OPS+ of 145 while averaging 34 home runs per 162 games played. He has, however, shown a bit of a penchant for injury.
The 2017 season will be Martinez’s age-29 season and also his walk year.
