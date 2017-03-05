Tigers' Michael Fulmer nursing an ankle sprain, leaving his WBC status in doubt
The Detroit starter has a Grade 1 ankle sprain
Tigers starting pitcher Michael Fulmer was set to be an eligible starting pitcher for Team USA in the World Baseball Classic, but now it looks like that might not happen. Fulmer rolled and sprained his right ankle during a team workout on Saturday and has been scratched from his scheduled spring training start on Monday.
Via MLB.com Tigers beat writer Jason Beck:
“He’s going to miss a start,” manager Brad Ausmus said Sunday morning. “We don’t expect it to be more than one start.”
So it’s a minor thing and won’t affect Fulmer’s status for the regular season, but with the World Baseball Classic starting this week, the likelihood that Fulmer pitches for USA seems pretty low. To be clear, Fulmer isn’t on the initial USA roster, but he’s in the designated pitcher pool, meaning he could be added to the roster should USA advance past the first round. This injury means Fulmer’s pitch count probably won’t be up to speed by the time USA could add him.
Fulmer, 23, was the AL Rookie of the Year last year after going 11-7 with a 3.06 ERA (135 ERA+), 1.12 WHIP and 132 strikeouts in 159 innings last year.
