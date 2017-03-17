Tigers' Miguel Cabrera likely to miss the rest of the WBC because of a back injury

Thursday night, during a loss to the Dominican Republic , Venezuela first base Miguel Cabrera had to exit the game in the middle innings with a back issue. There was no specific play or incident that led to the injury. His back just locked up on him.

On Friday, Venezuela manager Edwin Rodriguez confirmed Cabrera will likely miss the rest of the World Baseball Classic. He is expected to be ready for Opening Day with the Detroit Tigers, however.

Leyland says he doesn't think Miguel Cabrera will play again in WBC, but he doesn't know for sure. — Bill Shaikin (@BillShaikin) March 17, 2017

Miguel Cabrera expected to be fine for #Tigers opener but done in WBC — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 17, 2017

Venezuela has their backs up against the wall in the WBC. They’re 0-2 in Pool F play, and their only chance to advance to the semi-finals involves a three-tie team with Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic. A Puerto Rico win over USA on Friday night would eliminate Venezuela.

Cabrera has struggled a bit during the WBC. He’s gone 4 for 21 (.190) with one home run in six games so far. Still, this is Miguel Cabrera we’re talking about here. Losing him is a major blow for Venezuela, who face long odds right now as it is.

As for the Tigers, it goes without saying they need Miggy on top of his game to have a chance to contend this year. They could be in the mix for a postseason spot, but take Cabrera away, and it’s hard to see them hanging around the race.