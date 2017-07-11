Tigers' Miguel Cabrera on Venezuela crisis: 'I'm tired of paying protection money'

Venezuela is a rich source of MLB talent, and as such Venezuelan major leaguers are often publicly confronted by the political upheavals in their home country. Venezuela's long had crime problems -- the 2011 kidnapping of then Nationals catcher Wilson Ramos is a prominent example -- and more recently the nation's economy has threatened to collapse. Most observers would agree that the self-immolating policies of late President Hugo Chavez have been made worse by current President Nicolas Maduro, who faces a critical (and not entirely transparent) referendum on July 30.

Into this fray steps Venezuela native son and future Hall of Famer Miguel Cabrera of the Tigers. Cabrera recently took to Instagram to release a series of commentaries on the Venezuelan crisis in general and Maduro regime in particular. Here's a look at a compilation, in Spanish:

Via MLive.com, here's a couple of key translated quotes from Cabrera:

"Please do not do anything to my family. That's what I ask," Cabrera said. He said he was "sick of paying protection money against the threat that they are going to kidnap my mother" and not knowing if they "are the police or criminals." He also seemed stung by criticism that he was not doing enough to help people suffering through the economic crisis. "I have helped Venezuela a lot," he said. "I have sent medicine and food. What do you want me to send? Weapons? Don't tell me that we are not doing anything."

Cabrera also went on to say that, "I protest for truth, for the end of communism, and I am not with dictators. To the people of the resistance, you are not alone."

Cabrera, 34, is in his 15th major-league season. He was originally signed by the Marlins as a 16-year-old out of Venezuela in 1999.