Tigers promote new closer of the future in favor of old closer of the future

A few years ago, Bruce Rondon looked like the Detroit Tigers’ closer of the future. In 2013, he was a 22-year-old rookie whose strikeout rate topped one per inning and whose fastball averaged 100 mph. Four years later, he has a 4.53 ERA and six saves for his career. Those numbers might not get better anytime soon, either.

On Monday, Rondon was demoted to the minors following consecutive poor outings: he’d recorded just one out while allowing three hits, three walks, and six runs. His fastball has clocked in around 95 mph -- still good, but not as good as old times ... and seemingly not quick enough to overpower hitters anymore.

Tigers option Bruce Rondon to @MudHens. Joe Jimenez purchased from Toledo. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) April 10, 2017

While there’s no telling what will happen with Rondon -- Triple-A is littered with wild arms who lost a grade or two off their heaters -- the Tigers have moved on to Joe Jimenez, otherwise known as the new Rondon, the new closer of the future.

Jimenez doesn’t throw as hard as Rondon did -- though he can touch triple digits -- but he’s a beefy righty with the chance to pitch in the late innings. In addition to a hot fastball, he has a well-above-average slider and a feel for throwing strikes -- he’s walked 2.6 batters per nine innings for his minor-league career. Jimenez also has a deceptive arm slot:

Obviously the Tigers hope Jimenez avoids Rondon’s fate. One way the Tigers could assist with that is not pushing Jimenez as their savior. Detroit is once again having ‘pen troubles -- the Tigers have the second-worst bullpen ERA in baseball through a week. Easing Jimenez into high-leverage work would make more sense than placing the full brunt at his feet. After all, history is supposed to repeat if ignored and whatnot.

We’ll see if that’s the case here. For the sake of Jimenez and the next talented young Tigers reliever, let’s hope not.