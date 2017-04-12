Tigers utility man hits go-ahead grand slam, immediately tested for PEDs after game

The Detroit Tigers won for the fifth time in their last six games Wednesday to improve their early-season record to 6-2. They came from behind for a 5-3 victory over the Twins (box score).

The big blow in the game came from an unlikely source: utility infielder Andrew Romine. Romine clubbed a go-ahead grand slam in the fourth inning. Here's the video:

You can't stop Andrew Romine. You can only hope to contain him. pic.twitter.com/B1jRIteJBH — Detroit Tigers (@tigers) April 12, 2017

Romine went into Wednesday's game with six home runs in 390 major-league games. He hit two homers in 2014, two homers in 2015 and another two homers in 2016. Romine is now on the board with his first home run of 2017.

So, what happens when a light-hitting utility infielder goes out and swats a grand slam? He gets drug tested after the game, of course.

Romine was tested for performance-enhancing drugs Wednesday:

Andrew Romine confirms that he was in fact selected for a random drug test immediately after the game. He gave blood, then did interviews. — Evan Woodbery (@evanwoodbery) April 12, 2017

A coincidence?! Yeah, probably. Romine will be tested for PEDs multiple times this season like every other player. It just so happened his number was called on the day he hit a grand slam.