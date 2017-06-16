Tigers' Victor Martinez hospitalized, placed on disabled list due to irregular heartbeat

Update: Martinez has been placed on the 10-day disabled list due to an irregular heartbeat:

V-Mart to 10-day DL with irregular heartbeat. John Hicks called up from @MudHens. — Jason Beck (@beckjason) June 16, 2017

Detroit Tigers designated hitter Victor Martinez had a good game on Thursday night. He went 2 for 4 with an RBI before being lifted late in the game as the Tigers knocked off the Tampa Bay Rays in walk-off fashion.

But Martinez's removal, which appeared to be a standard move to get more speed on the basepaths, was more significant than it seemed. That's because Martinez departed for health reasons -- namely dizziness, an accelerated heartbeat, and cold sweats, per MLB.com. Martinez's condition was such that he spent the night in the hospital, and could do the same on Friday:

Ausmus says VMart stayed in hospital overnight for observation & possibly same thing tonight "more scary than general bball injury" #Tigers' — MLB Network Radio (@MLBNetworkRadio) June 16, 2017

Martinez entered Friday hitting .261/.337/.376 with five home runs.

In Martinez's place, the Tigers figure to insert Mikie Mahtook or Dixon Machado into their lineup. The former would give Brad Ausmus sufficient reason to use J.D. Martinez at designated hitter. Alternatively, Ausmus could use the DH slot to give the hobbled Miguel Cabrera a day off his feet.