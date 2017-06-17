Tigers' Victor Martinez released from hospital after suffering rapid heartbeat

Tigers DH Victor Martinez has been released from the hospital after suffering from a rapid heartbeat, dizziness, and cold sweats, the Detroit Free Press reports. Martinez first experienced the symptoms late in the game on Thursday against the Rays, and on Friday he underwent testing.

According to manager Brad Ausmus, Martinez will remain in the Detroit area for rest and further monitoring while the team begins a West Coast road trip starting on Monday. During that time, Martinez will remain on the 10-day disabled list.

Martinez, 38, is batting .261/.337/.376 with five home runs in 60 games in this, his 15th big-league season. He's under contract with the Tigers through the end of the 2018 season.

To take Martinez's spot on the roster, the Tigers recalled catcher John Hicks from Triple-A.