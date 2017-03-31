Tigers vs. White Sox start time, probable starters, TV channel, live stream info, odds: How to watch MLB Opening Day 2017

Baseball’s new year is officially upon us. The 162-game march that will lead the good and lucky to October gets started on Sunday and Monday.

Here’s how you can watch one of those games -- the one between the Detroit Tigers and Chicago White Sox.

When: Monday, 4:10 p.m. ET

Where: Guaranteed Rate Field (formerly known as US Cellular Field)

TV: Fox Sports Detroit, CSN Chicago

Streaming: MLB.tv

Odds: TBA

The 2017 baseball season has arrived. USATSI

The probables

Last season, Verlander turned back the clock and finished second in the Cy Young voting even though he received more first-place votes than the winner, Rick Porcello. Verlander led the AL with 254 strikeouts and had a 3.04 ERA (136 ERA+) in 227 2/3 innings. This will be Verlander’s second straight Opening Day start and ninth overall. Only Jack Morris, who started 11 season openers with Detroit, has more Opening Day starts in franchise history.

Jose Quintana SP / Chi. White Sox

For a while there it sure didn’t seem like Quintana would be with the White Sox long enough to start Opening Day, but he has not yet been traded, and will indeed make his first career Opening Day start. The since-traded Chris Sale had started three of the previous four Opening Days for the White Sox. Quintana threw 208 innings with a 3.20 ERA (125 ERA+) in 2016, earning his first career All-Star Game selection.