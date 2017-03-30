Tim Anderson bought his mom a Mercedes after signing new deal with the White Sox

Earlier this spring, the Chicago White Sox locked up their shortstop of their future when they agreed to a six-year contract worth $25 million with Tim Anderson. Anderson doesn’t even have a full year in the big leagues yet, but the White Sox identified him as part of their young core, so they locked him up. Smart move.

Anderson, 23, received a $2.2 million signing bonus as the 17th overall pick in the 2013 draft, so while he presumably wasn’t hurting for cash, I imagine it still felt good to lock in that first big contract. Probably not as good as using it to buy your mom a new Mercedes though. That’s exactly what Anderson did after signing his new contract:

I love you mom😘 you deserve it😘❤ pic.twitter.com/75rFrnkMBl — Tim Anderson Jr. (@TimAnderson7) March 29, 2017

Well done, Tim! He doesn’t get to where he is without his mother. I’m sure she drove him to countless practices and tournaments, and bought him all sorts of equipment over the years. Buying her a new car after signing that big contract is the least Anderson could do to show his appreciation.