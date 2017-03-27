Tim Tebow faced Nationals ace Max Scherzer and it did not go well

Tebow struck out twice against Scherzer and got a taste of an elite fastball

Tim Tebow was once again in the New York Mets’ starting lineup on Monday afternoon, this time as they hosted the Washington Nationals. What made Tebow’s day eventful -- more eventful? -- was that he got to face two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.

Predictably, given Scherzer’s dominance and Tebow’s inexperience, the tilts went the pitcher’s way -- Tebow went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts against the reigning Cy Young Award winner. Here’s a look at some video (hat tip: Sporting News)

In Tebow’s defense, that’s a common sight. Scherzer struck out more than 11 batters per nine innings last season for a reason, and notched 70 three-pitch strikeouts. Besides, Scherzer was gassed up, touching 96-plus on each pitch:

Overall, Tebow finished 0 for 4 with three Ks on the day. Rest assured, he won’t have to see arms as good as Scherzer’s in A-ball.

