Tim Tebow faced Nationals ace Max Scherzer and it did not go well
Tebow struck out twice against Scherzer and got a taste of an elite fastball
Tim Tebow was once again in the New York Mets’ starting lineup on Monday afternoon, this time as they hosted the Washington Nationals. What made Tebow’s day eventful -- more eventful? -- was that he got to face two-time Cy Young Award winner Max Scherzer.
Predictably, given Scherzer’s dominance and Tebow’s inexperience, the tilts went the pitcher’s way -- Tebow went 0 for 2 with two strikeouts against the reigning Cy Young Award winner. Here’s a look at some video (hat tip: Sporting News)
Tim Tebow hits against Max Scherzer.— Jay White (@JayWhiteSports) March 27, 2017
It's fun and eventful, and for Tim, it doesn't go well. pic.twitter.com/4oZabpjOYS
In Tebow’s defense, that’s a common sight. Scherzer struck out more than 11 batters per nine innings last season for a reason, and notched 70 three-pitch strikeouts. Besides, Scherzer was gassed up, touching 96-plus on each pitch:
Overall, Tebow finished 0 for 4 with three Ks on the day. Rest assured, he won’t have to see arms as good as Scherzer’s in A-ball.
Our Latest Stories
-
Will MLB head to Las Vegas next?
It seems unlikely Las Vegas will be atop MLB's list of destinations whenever they expand or...
-
A's are 'focused' on staying in Oakland
The Raiders are moving to Las Vegas, but the A's remain committing to staying in Oakland.
-
Canseco to be analyst for A's broadcasts
Canseco is joining NBC Sports California to provide Athletics coverage this year
-
Mike Trout uses app to play $1,500 prank
Mike Trout played a little prank on the Angels former pitching coach with the help of his...
-
Wong clarifies comments about platooning
But he also isn't very happy about it, clearly
-
Trout has a way to help umps in spring
Umpires also use spring training to get back into game shape, you know
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre