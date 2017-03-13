Tim Tebow gets first hit in spring training for the Mets and there's video evidence
He unexpectedly was needed as the Mets have lots of players in the WBC
Mets farmhand Tim Tebow was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup in spring training action on Monday. He had previously played twice last week, but on Friday manager Terry Collins said they wouldn’t be using the former Heisman Trophy winner in MLB spring games anymore.
It didn’t take long for a veritable retraction, though, as Tebow was in the Mets’ lineup Monday, thanks in part to the club having a large number of players gone for the World Baseball Classic and split squad games. And Tebow came through with a hit, his first of the spring in big-league action:
They love him!
Tebow is now 1-for-10 in big-league spring action, but give him a break here. It’s his first spring training after never previously playing beyond high school. That’s a rough transition, even for an athlete the caliber of Tebow.
Also, it appears he’s not done:
Change of heart or orders from above? What do you want to bet those are all home games? Remember, the Mets are playing in Florida (Grapefruit League, which is what the “GL” in the tweet means), where Tebow is a legend and gives the Mets a big spring training ticket sales boost.
Our Latest Stories
-
Syndergaard's mysterious illness
Earlier Monday, it was reported doctors couldn't diagnose Syndergaard's illness
-
WBC roundup: Tiebreaker coming
Venezuela and Italy play a do-or-die game on Monday in the World Baseball Classic
-
WBC tiebreakers are dumb
Runs allowed per defensive inning shouldn't be used instead of run differential
-
World Baseball Classic: Schedule, scores
The tournament began with first round play on March 6
-
Keri: Jays fighting war on two fronts
The Blue Jays are trying to win now, but not at the price of the future
-
Chicago White Sox 2017 season preview
The White Sox have embraced the rebuilding process, which means an uncertain road forward
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre