Tim Tebow gets first hit in spring training for the Mets and there's video evidence

He unexpectedly was needed as the Mets have lots of players in the WBC

Mets farmhand Tim Tebow was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup in spring training action on Monday. He had previously played twice last week, but on Friday manager Terry Collins said they wouldn’t be using the former Heisman Trophy winner in MLB spring games anymore. 

It didn’t take long for a veritable retraction, though, as Tebow was in the Mets’ lineup Monday, thanks in part to the club having a large number of players gone for the World Baseball Classic and split squad games. And Tebow came through with a hit, his first of the spring in big-league action: 

They love him! 

Tebow is now 1-for-10 in big-league spring action, but give him a break here. It’s his first spring training after never previously playing beyond high school. That’s a rough transition, even for an athlete the caliber of Tebow. 

Also, it appears he’s not done: 

Change of heart or orders from above? What do you want to bet those are all home games? Remember, the Mets are playing in Florida (Grapefruit League, which is what the “GL” in the tweet means), where Tebow is a legend and gives the Mets a big spring training ticket sales boost. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
CBS Sports Shop
Chicago Cubs 2016 World Series Champs Gear
More MLB Sports Gear
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
Bracket Games