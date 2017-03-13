Tim Tebow gets first hit in spring training for the Mets and there's video evidence

Mets farmhand Tim Tebow was unexpectedly thrust into the starting lineup in spring training action on Monday. He had previously played twice last week, but on Friday manager Terry Collins said they wouldn’t be using the former Heisman Trophy winner in MLB spring games anymore.

It didn’t take long for a veritable retraction, though, as Tebow was in the Mets’ lineup Monday, thanks in part to the club having a large number of players gone for the World Baseball Classic and split squad games. And Tebow came through with a hit, his first of the spring in big-league action:

TIM TEBOW HAS A HIT.... They just put the ball in the Mets dugout. #smh #LGM #Mets pic.twitter.com/zPGTHl8RSp — Josh White (@_JoshRWhite) March 13, 2017

They love him!

Tebow is now 1-for-10 in big-league spring action, but give him a break here. It’s his first spring training after never previously playing beyond high school. That’s a rough transition, even for an athlete the caliber of Tebow.

Also, it appears he’s not done:

Sounds like Tim Tebow is not done in Mets camp. Terry Collins had a change of heart, will borrow him for additional GL games this spring. — Anthony DiComo (@AnthonyDiComo) March 13, 2017

Change of heart or orders from above? What do you want to bet those are all home games? Remember, the Mets are playing in Florida (Grapefruit League, which is what the “GL” in the tweet means), where Tebow is a legend and gives the Mets a big spring training ticket sales boost.