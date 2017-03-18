Tim Tebow keeps getting chances with Mets in spring training and he's heating up





Mets minor-league outfielder Tim Tebow has at least twice been said to be done playing in MLB-level spring training games by manager Terry Collins, but he keeps appearing in the lineup and he’s heating up at the plate. Tebow was surprisingly in the lineup on Wednesday in a road game and went 2 for 3. Then on Saturday -- again, in a road game -- Tebow collected this hit off big-leaguer Michael Wacha:

He would leave the game after going 1 for 3, which puts his spring training average at .235. Consider that he was 0 for his first 9 and that’s some real progress.

No, it won’t result in Tebow making the majors out of camp, but it certainly bodes well for his future chances of being promoted up through the lower levels of the minors. It’s also a testament to what a remarkable athlete Tebow is, as he hadn’t played organized baseball from when he was in high school until last fall.