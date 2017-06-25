Tim Tebow lands a promotion: The Mets plan to send him to High Class A in Florida

Mets GM Sandy Alderson on Sunday announced that outfield prospect and former NFL quarterback Tim Tebow is being promoted from Columbia of the Low-A South Atlantic League to St. Lucie of the High-A Florida State League.

Tebow, 29, put up a batting line of .222/.311/.340 at Columbia with three home runs in 63 games. Over that same span, he struck out 69 times while drawing 23 walks. As a left fielder, he's committed seven errors in 58 chances this season. Sub-par numbers aside, the Mets have reportedly been pondering a promotion for Tebow for some time.

The Mets signed Tebow last September to a reported $100,000 bonus not long after he announced his intention to pursue a baseball career. Prior to his instructional-league assignment last year, he'd never played organized baseball beyond the high school level.

In addition to facing more advanced competition in the Florida State League, Tebow will also be playing in what's a somewhat pronounced pitcher's circuit. As such, further struggles at the plate wouldn't be surprising.