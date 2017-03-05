Tim Tebow will reportedly play in pair of spring training games for Mets this week

Last week quarterback-turned-outfielder Tim Tebow reported to Port St. Lucie, Florida, for his first spring training with the Mets. The club assigned him to minor-league camp, which isn’t surprising given his lack of baseball experience.

This week, though, Tebow will have the chance to play in a pair of Grapefruit League games with the big-league Mets. According to Joel Sherman of the New York Post, the club plans to call up Tebow from minor-league camp to play in split-squad games Wednesday and Friday.

Not surprisingly, the Mets are planning to play Tebow in their home games against the Red Sox and Astros on Wednesday and Friday, respectively. He will undoubtedly help them sell some tickets. From the Post:

Obviously, the Mets prefer to have Tebow play home games to increase interest and attendance, though the game against Boston (because Red Sox fans tend to travel well) was expected to draw a significant crowd anyway. In addition, the game against Boston will be shown live on SNY at 1 p.m.

Teams often call up players from minor-league camp for split-squad games, and the Mets will need more help than usual this week because they have a whopping 14 players leaving for the World Baseball Classic. All those extra at-bats will give Tebow a chance to play in a real spring game.

Tim Tebow will play in two spring training games this week. USATSI

Major league spring training is reserved for players who can help at the big-league level this coming season, which is why Tebow is in minor-league camp. The 29-year-old hit .194 with no home runs in 19 Arizona Fall League games last year.

Last week Tebow put on a big power display during batting practice on his first day in camp.