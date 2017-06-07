Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, news: Gennett hits four HRs in Wainwright's dud

Tuesday night got a bit ridiculous on us early, notably in Cincinnati. We'll eventually have everything you need to know right here.

Tuesday's games

Boston Red Sox 5, New York Yankees 4 (box score)

Baltimore Orioles 6, Pittsburgh Pirates 5 (box score)

Cincinnati Reds 13, St. Louis Cardinals 1 (box score)

Los Angeles Angels 5, Detroit Tigers 3 (box score)

Chicago White Sox 4, Tampa Bay Rays 2 (box score)

Philadelphia Phillies 3, Atlanta Braves 1(box score)

Milwaukee Brewers 5, San Francisco Giants 2 (box score)

Chicago Cubs 10, Miami Marlins 2 (box score)

Texas Rangers 10, New York Mets 8 (box score)

Kansas City Royals 9, Houston Astros 7 (box score)

Colorado Rockies 11, Indians 3 (box score)

Arizona Diamondbacks 10, Padres 2 (box score)

Oakland Athletics 4, Blue Jays 1 (box score)

Washington Nationals 2, Los Angeles Dodgers 1 (box score)

Seattle Mariners 12, Twins 3 (box score)

Gennett joins exclusive club

Reds infielder Scooter Gennett went 5 for 5 with a double, four home runs and 12 RBI in one of the greatest single-game performances in MLB history. Read more here.

Wainwright loses momentum

After a rocky first five or so weeks, Cardinals starter Adam Wainwright had started to get things going. In his last four starts before Monday, Wainwright was 4-0 with a 0.34 ERA, 0.99 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 26 1/3 innings.

It all came crashing down Tuesday night in a rather huge way. Wainwright would last only 3 2/3 innings, giving up nine runs on seven hits, thanks in part to three walks and a home run (which was a Gennett grand slam). Only one other time in his entire career has Wainwright allowed at least nine runs in fewer than four innings pitched. Coincidentally, the other time was also against the Reds (Aug. 28, 2013).

The outing sends Wainwright's ERA back to 4.82, and the Cardinals are now 26-30 after having lost five straight, all to division rivals on the road. In fact, they are in an extended slump. They were in first place at 21-15 after winning on May 14. Since then, the Cardinals are 5-15.

Royals stun Astros, snap 11-game winning streak

At one point on Tuesday night, the Royals trailed the mighty Astros by a score of 7-1. At one point in the eighth inning, the Royals had a 2.8 percent chance of winning the game. As you see above, though, they did win the game and did snuff out what had been an 11-game Houston winning streak. The first big blow came off the bat of Whit Merrifield, who notched a clutch, two-out, bases-clearing, tying double in eighth. Look, some hits are worth that many modifiers ...

Tied it with a wHit 👇 #RaisedRoyalpic.twitter.com/xcU7WmqbFf — Kansas City Royals (@Royals) June 7, 2017

Then with two outs in the ninth, Mike Moustakas landed the knockout blow ...

Yep, don't throw a breaking ball there to a hitter with power ...

Not the ideal location to throw Mike Moustakas a slider. He crushed it 107.7 MPH & 418ft for the walk off pic.twitter.com/qXhF97nIFE — Daren Willman (@darenw) June 7, 2017

Royals win, and they now have a winning record ... at home. Yeah, they're still in last place, but they won a thriller against the best team in baseball, and Alex Gordon hit his first home run since September 2016. Not a bad night in K.C.

Kimbrel's still rolling

The return of Red Sox closer Craig Kimbrel to complete and utter dominance has been one of the notable developments of the season to date. He was at it again on Tuesday in a tight game against the Yankees ...

Craig Kimbrel K's 5 batters for 4 outs in another dominating performance pic.twitter.com/aEqX4NtKfh — Boston Sports Info (@bostonsportsinf) June 7, 2017

Didi Gregorius reached on a whiff, so that's four outs and five strikeouts for Kimbrel. That's also the third time this season that he has struck out five batters in an appearance.

Speaking of strikeouts, Kimbrel now has 53 of them in 26 2/3 innings of work in 2017. Stated another way, he has struck out 55.2 percent of the batters he has faced. That's an absurd figure. In related matters, Kimbrel this season has allowed only three runs on eight hits.

There's also this ...

#RedSox Craig Kimbrel has 276 more strikeouts than baserunners allowed during his career. The greatest differential in baseball history. — Ryan M. Spaeder (@theaceofspaeder) June 7, 2017

Kimbrel's had an incredible career as closers go, and he might be at his very best right now. The good news for Boston is that manager John Farrell is increasingly taking advantage of Kimbrel's ability and willingness to work outside the usual closer boundaries ...

Craig Kimbrel is basically the eighth inning guy AND the closer. Fifth time he's come into the game in the 8th in his last 12 appearances. — Jared Carrabis (@Jared_Carrabis) June 7, 2017

Farrell will probably need to pump the brakes on Kimbrel at some point in terms of workload, but for now Kimbrel has been just about perfect.

Quick hits