Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Bautista starting at 3B for Blue Jays

Earlier on Tuesday, R.J. Anderson wrote about Chris Archer , and how he uses "mindfulness" to gain an advantage on the field . Make sure you check that out. Now, here is our daily recap of the world in baseball.

Tuesday's scores

Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) San Diego Padres at New York Mets (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros (GameTracker)

at (GameTracker) Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET)

at (9:40pm ET) Miami Marlins at Oakland Athletics (10:05pm ET)

at (10:05pm ET) St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET)

Bautista starting at third base

With Josh Donaldson still sidelined by an ongoing calf issue, the Blue Jays turned to a familiar face at third base Tuesday: Jose Bautista . Bautista is making his first start at the hot corner since 2013.

Bautista has played third base on two occasions totaling four innings this season. He did not play the position at all from 2014-16. It's been six years since Bautista, who came up through the minors as a third baseman way back in the day, last played the hot corner regularly.

Already this season the Blue Jays have used six players at third base, including Donaldson and Bautista. Darwin Barney leads the club with 31 games at the position. All told, Blue Jays third basemen are hitting .240/.303/.353 with four home runs in 45 games this season. That's a far cry from the MVP caliber production they're used to getting from Donaldson.

Lindor continues power breakout

There's not much Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor can not do on a baseball field. He's a superb defender, and on offense he combines a discerning eye with elite bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate. And so far this season, Lindor is hitting for much more power than he did a year ago, when he was an All-Star and finished ninth in the AL MVP voting.

Tuesday night, Lindor smacked his 10th home run of the season:

.@Lindor12BC likes to start off on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/lF7t1DZjKy — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2017

Last season Lindor hit 15 home runs in 158 games, so he is well ahead of that pace. He's up to 10 homers in 44 games this year. Last year he hit his 10th home run in his 72nd game.

CLE shortstops with 10+ HR through team's first 44 games:



Woodie Held: 11 in 1960

Francisco Lindor: 10 in 2017

Jhonny Peralta: 10 in 2007 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 23, 2017

There aren't more than a handful of players I would take over Lindor for the next 10 years. He is a franchise player in every single way.

Quick hits