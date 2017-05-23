Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Bautista starting at 3B for Blue Jays
Joey Bats is manning the hot corner. That, plus more nuggets in our daily MLB recap
Earlier on Tuesday, R.J. Anderson wrote about Chris Archer , and how he uses "mindfulness" to gain an advantage on the field . Make sure you check that out. Now, here is our daily recap of the world in baseball.
Tuesday's scores
- Colorado Rockies at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- Kansas City Royals at New York Yankees (GameTracker)
- Minnesota Twins at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- San Francisco Giants at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
- Seattle Mariners at Washington Nationals (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Indians at Cincinnati Reds (GameTracker)
- Los Angeles Angels at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at New York Mets (GameTracker)
- Texas Rangers at Boston Red Sox (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
- Detroit Tigers at Houston Astros (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Arizona Diamondbacks (9:40pm ET)
- Miami Marlins at Oakland Athletics (10:05pm ET)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10pm ET)
Bautista starting at third base
With Josh Donaldson still sidelined by an ongoing calf issue, the Blue Jays turned to a familiar face at third base Tuesday: Jose Bautista . Bautista is making his first start at the hot corner since 2013.
Bautista has played third base on two occasions totaling four innings this season. He did not play the position at all from 2014-16. It's been six years since Bautista, who came up through the minors as a third baseman way back in the day, last played the hot corner regularly.
Already this season the Blue Jays have used six players at third base, including Donaldson and Bautista. Darwin Barney leads the club with 31 games at the position. All told, Blue Jays third basemen are hitting .240/.303/.353 with four home runs in 45 games this season. That's a far cry from the MVP caliber production they're used to getting from Donaldson.
Lindor continues power breakout
There's not much Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor can not do on a baseball field. He's a superb defender, and on offense he combines a discerning eye with elite bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate. And so far this season, Lindor is hitting for much more power than he did a year ago, when he was an All-Star and finished ninth in the AL MVP voting.
Tuesday night, Lindor smacked his 10th home run of the season:
.@Lindor12BC likes to start off on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/lF7t1DZjKy— MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2017
Last season Lindor hit 15 home runs in 158 games, so he is well ahead of that pace. He's up to 10 homers in 44 games this year. Last year he hit his 10th home run in his 72nd game.
There aren't more than a handful of players I would take over Lindor for the next 10 years. He is a franchise player in every single way.
Quick hits
- A new trend in baseball is emerging , as Tigers OF Anthony Gose and Dodgers OF Brett Eibner will start pitching in hopes of becoming true two-way players. The Padres tried it with Christian Bethancourt earlier this year.
- Rangers LHP Cole Hamels played catch for the first time since being placed on the disabled, reports the Fort Worth Star-Telegram. Hamels has been out with an oblique injury since May 2. He is expected to be out until July.
- Rangers 3B Adrian Beltre could begin playing in minor-league rehab games as soon as this weekend, according to MLB.com. He has not played at all this season due to a lingering calf issue.
- Pirates RHP Jameson Taillon threw 25 pitches in the bullpen, reports the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. Taillon had surgery to treat testicular cancer on May 8. There is no firm timetable for his return at the moment.
- The Dodgers have activated 3B Logan Forsythe off the disabled list, the team announced. He missed a month with a fractured toe. RHP Josh Ravin was sent to Triple-A in a corresponding roster move.
- Blue Jays RHP Aaron Sanchez has not yet resumed throwing, according to Sportsnet. Sanchez is on the disabled list for already the third time this season with a fingernail issue. The club will be extra cautious this time around.
- Rockies RHP Jon Gray is still three weeks away from returning to the team, manager Bud Black said during an MLB Network Radio interview. Gray has been out since April 13 with a broken foot.
- Both RHP Seth Lugo (elbow) and SS Asdrubal Cabrera (thumb) will play minor-league rehab games Tuesday, according to the New York Times. Cabrera has been out a little more than a week. Lugo has yet to pitch this season.
- Nationals IF Stephen Drew could soon begin playing in minor-league rehab games, according to MASN Sports. Drew has been out nearly six weeks with a hamstring injury. He could return next week if all goes well.
- Red Sox IF Marco Hernandez will have shoulder surgery on Friday, the team announced. The surgery will end his season. Hernandez, who's seen time at third base this season, hurt his shoulder making a play in the field last month.
- Veteran OF Michael Bourn exercised an out clause in his minor-league contract with the Orioles, reports MASN Sports. Bourn had been with the club's Triple-A affiliate. He is now a free agent.
- The Giants are selling the rights to OF Chris Marrero to the Orix Buffaloes in Japan, reports the San Jose Mercury News. Marrero won a spot on the team's Opening Day roster after a big spring, but he fizzled out soon thereafter.
- The Indians have signed OF David Lough to a minor-league deal, the club announced. He had been released by the Tigers a few weeks ago. Lough is a defensive specialist and will give the Indians some extra depth.
