Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Beltre reaches home run milestone
Plus Montero can't throw out anyone, Grandy stays hot and more from Tuesday around baseball
Tuesday brings a full 15-game slate of MLB action. We'll get to our daily recap of everything that happened in the world of baseball in just a sec, but first, make sure you check out the eight players we want to see in this year's Home Run Derby. Now to our daily recap.
Tuesday's scores
- Washington Nationals 6, Chicago Cubs 1 (box score)
- Tampa Bay Rays 4, Pittsburgh Pirates 2 in 10 innings (box score)
- Baltimore Orioles 3, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Detroit Tigers 5, Kansas City Royals 3 (box score)
- Cincinnati Reds 8, Milwaukee Brewers 6 (box score)
- Boston Red Sox 9, Twins 2 (box score)
- Miami Marlins 6, New York Mets 3 (box score)
- Texas Rangers 2, Cleveland Indians 1 (box score)
- Chicago White Sox 4, Yankees 3 (box score)
- Oakland Athletics 6, Houston Astros 4 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 6, Cardinals 5 in 10 innings (box score)
- Atlanta Braves 3, San Diego Padres 0 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers 4, Angels 0 (box score)
- Philadelphia Phillies 8, Seattle Mariners 2 (box score)
-
Colorado Rockies
at
San Francisco Giants
(GameTracker)
Adrian Beltre makes history in clutch fashion
Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre -- known by those in the know as "Interrobang" -- cracked a clutch ninth-inning, game-winning tater against the Indians on Tuesday night. Said tater also happened to be the 450th homer of his career.
Let's roll color-television footage ...
With that blast, Beltre joins Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as the only actives to get to 450 career homers. Overall, he's the 39th player in MLB history to get to 450 homers. As for Beltre in 2017, he's now batting a productive .303/.373/.562. He missed almost the first two months of the season thanks to a calf injury, but the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer has done nothing but hit since getting healthy.
Next on Beltre's list? After his two hits on Tuesday night, he needs just 31 more to get to 3,000 for his career. And what a career it's been.
The Nats ran wild on Miguel Montero
As you see above, the Nats prevailed over the Cubs in a clash of 2016 playoff teams. Notably, Nats ace Max Scherzer , who was once again dominant, notched as many hits at the plate as he gave up on the mound (two).
Most notably, Scherzer's Nats teammates absolutely tore up the basepaths against Cubs catcher Miguel Montero ...
Yep, the Nats stole seven bases on Tuesday night, and Trea Turner accounted for four of them (thus nudging him in front of Billy Hamilton for the MLB lead). Those seven thefts tie a single-game franchise record that was first set back in 1986 (the Expos days).
As for Mr. Montero, he's soon to be 34 years of age, and his arm looks cooked. Sure, Tuesday night's starter, Jake Arrieta , isn't one to suffocate the running game, but Montero came into this game having cut down only one runner while allowing 24 steals. It's also worth noting that Montero hasn't caught Jon Lester , who famously has trouble holding runners at first, all season. Those numbers are plainly unacceptable, and the Nationals were clearly aware of this liability.
Rough night for two relief aces
Coming into Tuesday night's Yankees-White Sox tilt, Yanks relief ace Dellin Betances boasted a 1.09 ERA on the season with 47 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. Across the way, Tommy Kahnle of the Sox had a 1.47 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 30 2/3 relief innings this season. Complete and utter dominance, that.
Well, Tuesday night didn't bring much success for these two dominators ...
It was Betances' less-than-optimal outing that led to this critical moment in the bottom of the ninth, when Jose Abreu with two outs turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win ...
José Abreu with the walk-off against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/f3s7NXzona— Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) June 28, 2017
That outing was the first all season in which Betances has walked a batter without striking out one. Betances' blown save also squandered a gem from Luis Severino, who struck out 12 batters in seven innings without issuing a walk. The Yanks are now 11-14 for the month of June.
Grandy stays hot as trading season nears
Coming out of April, veteran Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson was lugging around an OPS of .395, which is beyond miserable. Given that Granderson is in his age-36 season, it seemed reasonable to assume that he was beginning his deep decline phase.
Well, things changed in a big way. Coming into Tuesday night's game against the Marlins, Granderson since the start of May has a slash line of .297/.408/.595, which is obviously outstanding. He's been even better in June ...
Then in Miami, Granderson got things started by doing this ...
Curtis Granderson rips a solo home run down the right-field line and gives the Mets an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning!!! #LGMpic.twitter.com/klFNzhQeGL— TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 27, 2017
That's his seventh homer of the month. Granderson's Mets probably aren't going anywhere this season, and that's why they may be looking to deal some veterans leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Not so long ago, trading Granderson and the balance of the $15 million he's owed for this, the final year of his contract, seemed untenable. Now, though, Granderson has proved he's still capable of being an asset at the plate.
No, he's not going to keep up this torrid pace, but he can produce, especially in platoon-advantaged situations, and he can play all three outfield positions. That all makes Granderson a player to watch as we barrel into trading season.
Hamilton's home run trot is about what you'd think
Reds fly-catcher Billy Hamilton is of course fast. The man has 31 stolen bases this season despite running an OBP of .290. That's fast, people.
As you would expect, his home run trot is also hasty. Take a look, for instance, at his 15th career homer, which went down on Tuesday night (one-third of those homers have now come against the Brewers) ...
Some numbers on that trot ...
That's just a bit behind Adam Rosales ' record mark of 15.88 seconds, so as trots go, Hamilton's is in elite company. Someone please call this to Mr. Hamilton's attention to this fact so that he can turn on the burners for his next dinger, whenever that may come to pass.
Let's watch Hechavarria briefly justify the Rays' decision
We can keep this one quick and to the point. The Rays recently swung a deal with the cross-state Marlins for light-hitting shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria .
Why would one deal for a light-hitting shortstop? For one, ideal-world shortstop Matt Duffy is still laid up after undergoing heel surgery in April. Beyond that, though, Hechavarria is capable of this kind of sorcery afield ...
Hech got that range, though. pic.twitter.com/yXMRCWQzLo— MLB (@MLB) June 28, 2017
Yep, that's good glovin' right there. And that's why Mr. Hechavarria, for now, is the starting shortstop on a contending team.
Quick hits
- The Florida Gators have won the 2017 College World Series.
- Check out this play by Dodgers INF Enrique Hernandez.
- The Nationals have signed RHP Francisco Rodriguez to a minor league contract. He was released by the Tigers last week. Washington will evaluate K-Rod in Triple-A these next two weeks before deciding whether to call him up.
- Mets SP Robert Gsellman was forced to leave Tuesday night's start because of a left hamstring strain. He figures to wind up on the DL.
- Red Sox manager John Farrell has been suspended one game for a weekend shouting match with umpire Bill Miller. Farrell didn't agree with a balk call. He will serve the suspension Tuesday night. Bench coach Gary DiSarcina will manage instead.
- The Brewers have activated OF Ryan Braun and IF Jonathan Villar off the disabled list, the team announced. Braun was out with a calf strain, Villar with a back issue. UTIL Nick Franklin was designated for assignment in a corresponding move.
- Veteran RHP Jason Grilli has been designated for assignment, the Blue Jays announced. Grilli has a 6.97 ERA with nine home runs allowed in only 20 2/3 innings this year. RHP Chris Smith was called up in a corresponding move.
- DH Hanley Ramirez was not in the Red Sox lineup for the second straight day Tuesday. He hasn't played since being hit by a pitch in the knee Sunday. Ramirez is hitting .241/.341/.406 with 10 home runs so far this season.
- The Yankees have placed 2B Starlin Castro on the 10-day DL with a right hamstring strain.
- Mariners SP Drew Smyly (elbow) has been scratched from his scheduled Wednesday simulated game.
- Former MLB pitcher Anthony Young has passed away at the age of 51 after battling an inoperable brain tumor.
- The Rays have reportedly signed No. 4 overall pick Brendan McKay to a $7,007,500 signing bonus.
- Dodgers OF Yasiel Puig has had his one-game suspension -- the result of his making an obscene gesture toward fans in Cleveland -- rescinded by MLB. Instead, he'll make a donation to charity.
Former KBO slugger Jae-gyun Hwang will be called up by the Giants this week.
Add a Comment