Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Beltre reaches home run milestone

Tuesday brings a full 15-game slate of MLB action. We'll get to our daily recap of everything that happened in the world of baseball in just a sec, but first, make sure you check out the eight players we want to see in this year's Home Run Derby. Now to our daily recap.

Tuesday's scores

Adrian Beltre makes history in clutch fashion

Rangers third baseman Adrian Beltre -- known by those in the know as "Interrobang" -- cracked a clutch ninth-inning, game-winning tater against the Indians on Tuesday night. Said tater also happened to be the 450th homer of his career.

Let's roll color-television footage ...

With that blast, Beltre joins Albert Pujols and Miguel Cabrera as the only actives to get to 450 career homers. Overall, he's the 39th player in MLB history to get to 450 homers. As for Beltre in 2017, he's now batting a productive .303/.373/.562. He missed almost the first two months of the season thanks to a calf injury, but the 38-year-old future Hall of Famer has done nothing but hit since getting healthy.

Next on Beltre's list? After his two hits on Tuesday night, he needs just 31 more to get to 3,000 for his career. And what a career it's been.

The Nats ran wild on Miguel Montero

As you see above, the Nats prevailed over the Cubs in a clash of 2016 playoff teams. Notably, Nats ace Max Scherzer , who was once again dominant, notched as many hits at the plate as he gave up on the mound (two).

Most notably, Scherzer's Nats teammates absolutely tore up the basepaths against Cubs catcher Miguel Montero ...

Yep, the Nats stole seven bases on Tuesday night, and Trea Turner accounted for four of them (thus nudging him in front of Billy Hamilton for the MLB lead). Those seven thefts tie a single-game franchise record that was first set back in 1986 (the Expos days).

As for Mr. Montero, he's soon to be 34 years of age, and his arm looks cooked. Sure, Tuesday night's starter, Jake Arrieta , isn't one to suffocate the running game, but Montero came into this game having cut down only one runner while allowing 24 steals. It's also worth noting that Montero hasn't caught Jon Lester , who famously has trouble holding runners at first, all season. Those numbers are plainly unacceptable, and the Nationals were clearly aware of this liability.

Rough night for two relief aces

Coming into Tuesday night's Yankees-White Sox tilt, Yanks relief ace Dellin Betances boasted a 1.09 ERA on the season with 47 strikeouts in 24 2/3 innings. Across the way, Tommy Kahnle of the Sox had a 1.47 ERA with 52 strikeouts in 30 2/3 relief innings this season. Complete and utter dominance, that.

Well, Tuesday night didn't bring much success for these two dominators ...

Tommy Kahnle RP / Chi. White Sox (vs. NYY, 6/27) IP: 2/3 H: 4 R: 3 ER: 3 SO: 1 BB: 1

Dellin Betances RP / N.Y. Yankees (vs. CHW, 6/27) IP: 2/3 H: 1 R: 2 ER: 2 SO: 0 BB: 2

It was Betances' less-than-optimal outing that led to this critical moment in the bottom of the ninth, when Jose Abreu with two outs turned a 3-2 deficit into a 4-3 win ...

José Abreu with the walk-off against the Yankees pic.twitter.com/f3s7NXzona — Sports Daily (@SportsDGI) June 28, 2017

That outing was the first all season in which Betances has walked a batter without striking out one. Betances' blown save also squandered a gem from Luis Severino, who struck out 12 batters in seven innings without issuing a walk. The Yanks are now 11-14 for the month of June.

Grandy stays hot as trading season nears

Coming out of April, veteran Mets outfielder Curtis Granderson was lugging around an OPS of .395, which is beyond miserable. Given that Granderson is in his age-36 season, it seemed reasonable to assume that he was beginning his deep decline phase.

Well, things changed in a big way. Coming into Tuesday night's game against the Marlins, Granderson since the start of May has a slash line of .297/.408/.595, which is obviously outstanding. He's been even better in June ...

OPS leaders this month (min 75 PA):



Goldschmidt

Granderson

Bellinger

Judge

Zunino

Sanchez

McCutchen

Jose Ramirez

Mancini

Encarnacion — D.J. Short (@djshort) June 27, 2017

Then in Miami, Granderson got things started by doing this ...

Curtis Granderson rips a solo home run down the right-field line and gives the Mets an early 1-0 lead in the top of the 1st inning!!! #LGMpic.twitter.com/klFNzhQeGL — TheRenderMLB (@TheRenderMLB) June 27, 2017

That's his seventh homer of the month. Granderson's Mets probably aren't going anywhere this season, and that's why they may be looking to deal some veterans leading up to the July 31 non-waiver trade deadline. Not so long ago, trading Granderson and the balance of the $15 million he's owed for this, the final year of his contract, seemed untenable. Now, though, Granderson has proved he's still capable of being an asset at the plate.

No, he's not going to keep up this torrid pace, but he can produce, especially in platoon-advantaged situations, and he can play all three outfield positions. That all makes Granderson a player to watch as we barrel into trading season.

Hamilton's home run trot is about what you'd think

Reds fly-catcher Billy Hamilton is of course fast. The man has 31 stolen bases this season despite running an OBP of .290. That's fast, people.

As you would expect, his home run trot is also hasty. Take a look, for instance, at his 15th career homer, which went down on Tuesday night (one-third of those homers have now come against the Brewers) ...

Some numbers on that trot ...

Used our editing equipment to time Billy Hamilton's home run "trot": 16.2 seconds from contact with the ball to touching home plate. #Reds — Joe Danneman (@FOX19Joe) June 27, 2017

That's just a bit behind Adam Rosales ' record mark of 15.88 seconds, so as trots go, Hamilton's is in elite company. Someone please call this to Mr. Hamilton's attention to this fact so that he can turn on the burners for his next dinger, whenever that may come to pass.

Let's watch Hechavarria briefly justify the Rays' decision

We can keep this one quick and to the point. The Rays recently swung a deal with the cross-state Marlins for light-hitting shortstop Adeiny Hechavarria .

Why would one deal for a light-hitting shortstop? For one, ideal-world shortstop Matt Duffy is still laid up after undergoing heel surgery in April. Beyond that, though, Hechavarria is capable of this kind of sorcery afield ...

Yep, that's good glovin' right there. And that's why Mr. Hechavarria, for now, is the starting shortstop on a contending team.

