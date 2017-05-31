Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Diamondbacks' Ray keeps rolling
Plus two Yankees go off, Donaldson swats monster blast and more from Tuesday around baseball
Tuesday occasions an MLB schedule that's stuffed to the gills with night games, so let's get to it ...
Final scores
Cleveland Indians
9,
Oakland Athletics
4 (box score)
Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)
Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 (box score)
New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
Toronto Blue Jays 6, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)
Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets (GameTracker)
Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)
Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)
Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)
Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)
Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)
Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants (10:15 p.m. ET)
Robbie Ray is on a roll
Here's what Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray did against the Pirates on Tuesday night ...
Ray's always had tantalizing stuff, but he's struggled with his consistency. Not so on Tuesday, though, as the 25-year-old registered his first career complete game and first career shutout. Relevant content forthcoming ...
According to ESPN Stats and Info, the last time a D-Backs pitcher threw a shutout with 10-plus strikeouts on the road was Randy Johnson against the Braves in 2004 (his perfect game). On the season, Ray's now pitched to a 3.00 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 69 innings.
Speaking of more recent efforts, there's also this ...
Given Zack Greinke 's rebound and Ray's excellence, the D-Backs are faring well in the rotation, especially once Taijuan Walker returns from injury.
Bald Brothers bring the power for Yanks
The Yankees on Tuesday night brought the thunder against the Orioles in a key AL East matchup. More specifically, these guys brought the thunder ...
By the top of the fourth, each of the shorn cloutsman you see above -- i.e., Matt Holliday on the left and Brett Gardner on the right -- had hit a pair of homers. Behold the pretty moving pictures ...
Holliday's long been a rich source of offensive production, and he's still going in his age-37 campaign. As for Gardner, he's focused on using his lower half more this season, and it's paid off thus far. Gardner now has 11 homers -- same as Holliday -- and we're not even to June. On that point, it's worth noting that Gardner's career high in homers is 17 back in 2014. Obviously, he's on pace to more than double that tally. Holliday on the season is now batting .265/.359/.523, and Gardner checks in at .280/.368/.542.
Aaron Judge with his MLB-leading 17 dongs gets most of the bandwidth these days, but they Yankees' power attack is more than "just" the 25-year-old colossus. People, don't sleep on the Bald Brothers. Don't you do it.
Donaldson's first homer back is an absolute bomb
Blue Jays third baseman/warrior-poet Josh Donaldson didn't play from April 14 through May 25 because of a calf injury. At the time he went down, Donaldson was batting a healthy and characteristic .310/.429/.586. Since returning from the DL, though, Donaldson had been just 2 for 12 with no homers coming into Tuesday night's game against the Reds.
Well, he wound up connecting for his first homer since April 9, and as you're about to see it was not a cheap one ...
Into the FIFTH deck!— MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2017
Bring the rain, Josh. pic.twitter.com/9Kkw249HgC
And the people say: Larduhmercy. That clout reached the fifth deck of the Rogers Centre and measured an estimated 435 feet. Those lofty heights put Donaldson in rather exclusive company ...
And ...
Donaldson's now hitting .289/.385/.556 on the year for the suddenly relevant Jays.
Quick hits
- Nationals OF Bryce Harper has been suspended four games and Giants RP Hunter Strickland six games for their roles in Monday's brawl.
- The Red Sox have placed 2B Dustin Pedroia on the 10-day DL with a sprained left wrist. To take his spot on the active roster, they've activated 3B Pablo Sandoval from the DL.
- Indians pitchers struck out a franchise record-tying 19 batters on Tuesday night. Starter Trevor Bauer accounted for 14 of them.
- Phillies SP Vince Velasquez left his Tuesday start with what was later diagnosed as a right elbow flexor strain.
- Jeb Bush has reportedly ended his bid to purchase the Marlins, but Derek Jeter is believed to be still involved.
- Here's your first NL All-Star voting update.
- Jim Salisbury tweets that the Phillies have discussed demoting 3B Maikel Franco to the minors.
- The Braves have outrighted P Josh Collmenter to Triple-A.