Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Diamondbacks' Ray keeps rolling

Tuesday occasions an MLB schedule that's stuffed to the gills with night games, so let's get to it ...

Final scores

Cleveland Indians 9, Oakland Athletics 4 (box score)

Los Angeles Dodgers at St. Louis Cardinals (GameTracker)

Arizona Diamondbacks 3, Pittsburgh Pirates 0 (box score)

New York Yankees at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)

Toronto Blue Jays 6, Cincinnati Reds 4 (box score)

Milwaukee Brewers at New York Mets (GameTracker)

Seattle Mariners at Colorado Rockies (GameTracker)

Philadelphia Phillies at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)

Tampa Bay Rays at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)

Houston Astros at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)

Boston Red Sox at Chicago White Sox (GameTracker)

Detroit Tigers at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)

Atlanta Braves at Los Angeles Angels (GameTracker)

Chicago Cubs at San Diego Padres (GameTracker)

Washington Nationals at San Francisco Giants (10:15 p.m. ET)

Robbie Ray is on a roll

Here's what Diamondbacks lefty Robbie Ray did against the Pirates on Tuesday night ...

Robbie Ray SP / Arizona IP: 9 H: 4 R: 0 SO: 10 BB: 0

Ray's always had tantalizing stuff, but he's struggled with his consistency. Not so on Tuesday, though, as the 25-year-old registered his first career complete game and first career shutout. Relevant content forthcoming ...

According to ESPN Stats and Info, the last time a D-Backs pitcher threw a shutout with 10-plus strikeouts on the road was Randy Johnson against the Braves in 2004 (his perfect game). On the season, Ray's now pitched to a 3.00 ERA with 84 strikeouts in 69 innings.

Speaking of more recent efforts, there's also this ...

Robbie Ray 24.2 straight scoreless IP. Still has a ways to go to get franchise record. Brandon Webb went 42 in 2007 — Matt Snyder (@MattSnyderCBS) May 31, 2017

Given Zack Greinke 's rebound and Ray's excellence, the D-Backs are faring well in the rotation, especially once Taijuan Walker returns from injury.

Bald Brothers bring the power for Yanks

The Yankees on Tuesday night brought the thunder against the Orioles in a key AL East matchup. More specifically, these guys brought the thunder ...

The Bald Bros. each have a pair of home runs tonight for the Yankees tonight. Look at them. Just look at them. pic.twitter.com/PS5wPNPPK7 — Sergio Gonzalez (@CBSGonzalez) May 31, 2017

By the top of the fourth, each of the shorn cloutsman you see above -- i.e., Matt Holliday on the left and Brett Gardner on the right -- had hit a pair of homers. Behold the pretty moving pictures ...

Holliday and Gardy turned the first 4 innings into a personal home run derby. 💪 https://t.co/fKfqMXWkub pic.twitter.com/noPQf53At1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 31, 2017

Holliday's long been a rich source of offensive production, and he's still going in his age-37 campaign. As for Gardner, he's focused on using his lower half more this season, and it's paid off thus far. Gardner now has 11 homers -- same as Holliday -- and we're not even to June. On that point, it's worth noting that Gardner's career high in homers is 17 back in 2014. Obviously, he's on pace to more than double that tally. Holliday on the season is now batting .265/.359/.523, and Gardner checks in at .280/.368/.542.

Aaron Judge with his MLB-leading 17 dongs gets most of the bandwidth these days, but they Yankees' power attack is more than "just" the 25-year-old colossus. People, don't sleep on the Bald Brothers. Don't you do it.

Donaldson's first homer back is an absolute bomb

Blue Jays third baseman/warrior-poet Josh Donaldson didn't play from April 14 through May 25 because of a calf injury. At the time he went down, Donaldson was batting a healthy and characteristic .310/.429/.586. Since returning from the DL, though, Donaldson had been just 2 for 12 with no homers coming into Tuesday night's game against the Reds.

Well, he wound up connecting for his first homer since April 9, and as you're about to see it was not a cheap one ...

Into the FIFTH deck!



Bring the rain, Josh. pic.twitter.com/9Kkw249HgC — MLB (@MLB) May 31, 2017

And the people say: Larduhmercy. That clout reached the fifth deck of the Rogers Centre and measured an estimated 435 feet. Those lofty heights put Donaldson in rather exclusive company ...

500 Deck HRs Canseco3, McGwire, Carter, Delgado, Green, Manny, Mondesi, Phelps2, Sheffield, Vernon, Werth, Duncan, Edwin2, Napoli, Dickerson — Mike Wilner (@Wilnerness590) July 26, 2016

And ...

Last #BlueJays player to go into fifth deck: Edwin Encarnacion, April 21, 2015 versus #Orioles — Shi Davidi (@ShiDavidi) May 31, 2017

Donaldson's now hitting .289/.385/.556 on the year for the suddenly relevant Jays.

Quick hits