Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Encarnacion crushes another homer

Tuesday occasions a full schedule of 15 night games, headlined by the opener of a big three-game set between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Let's dig right in ...

Tuesday's scores

Los Angeles Angels at New York Yankees



St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies

Cleveland Indians at Baltimore Orioles

Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays

Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins

San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves

Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers

San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs

Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers

Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins

Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals

Diamondbacks at Rockies

Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics (10:05 p.m. ET)

New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)

Rizzo hits another leadoff homer

Anthony Rizzo: great leadoff hitter, or greatest leadoff hitter? He moved to the leadoff spot seven games ago and he hit his third leadoff homer Tuesday night. Here's the video:

Intentionally walk the leadoff man? Hey, might need to think about it against @ARizzo44. pic.twitter.com/HEXmJvf2wr — MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2017

Like I said, this is Rizzo's seventh game hitting leadoff. Here's how he's started those seven games:

June 13: Home run

Home run June 14: Home run

Home run June 16: Walk (after hitting a home run replay overturned since it was foul)

Walk (after hitting a home run replay overturned since it was foul) June 17: Single

Single June 18: Double

Double June 19: Single

Single June 20: Home run

So Rizzo is now 6 for 6 with a double, three home runs, and a walk in his seven games as a leadoff hitter. Golly.

Encarnacion homers into second deck at Camden Yards

Not too many players can hit a baseball where Edwin Encarnacion hit one Tuesday. He took Chris Tillman into the second deck in left field at Camden Yards. Look at this blast:

Goodness. Camden Yards is pretty good hitter's park, but you don't often see one hit in that second deck out there. The official Statcast measurement: 454 feet and 110.9 mph off the bat.

Encarnacion has been out-of-this-world hot of late:

Edwin Encarnacion's 2-run blast makes him 17 for his last 39 (.436 BA) with 19 runs, 7 HR & 17 RBI (in just 12 games dating back to June 9) — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) June 20, 2017

The Orioles have been anything but hot of late. Going into Tuesday night, they allowed at least five runs in their last 16 games, which is an AL record. This is how bad things have been:

738 PA, 136 R, 200 H, 39 2B, 40 HR, .308/.379/.562

Would be an incredible offensive season. That's what the Orioles have allowed in June — Dan Hirsch (@DanHirsch) June 20, 2017

Tillman went into Tuesday's start with an 8.07 ERA and eight home runs allowed in 35 2/3 innings. Then Encarnacion took him into the second deck.

Joe West umps 5,000th game

Tuesday night at Coors Field, veteran umpire Joe West will umpire the 5,000th game of his career. Here is the all-time games leaderboard for umpires:

Bill Klem: 5,369 Bruce Froemming: 5,163 Joe West: 5,000 (and counting)

West told MLB.com's Paul Hagen he would like to remain active long enough to break Klem's record, which wouldn't happen until 2020 given an annual umpire's workload. From Hagen:

"That would be fun. If my knees hold up, I'd like to do that," he said, noting that he's been told he's a candidate for knee replacement surgery. "I thought [Froemming] would pass Klem, but he didn't stick it out. At the time, that looked like an insurmountable thing. It's a big monster. When Bruce started out, they worked all season. They didn't have weeks off and replay assignments and things like that. So it's taking me a little longer to catch him. Yeah, that would be quite an accomplishment."

Cowboy Joe, 64, umpired his first game on September 16, 1976.

