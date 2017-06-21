Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Encarnacion crushes another homer
It's a full slate of night games on Tuesday, so keep it right here
Tuesday occasions a full schedule of 15 night games, headlined by the opener of a big three-game set between the Colorado Rockies and Arizona Diamondbacks in Phoenix. Let's dig right in ...
Tuesday's scores
-
Los Angeles Angels
at
New York Yankees
(GameTracker)
- St. Louis Cardinals at Philadelphia Phillies (GameTracker)
- Cleveland Indians at Baltimore Orioles (GameTracker)
- Cincinnati Reds at Tampa Bay Rays (GameTracker)
- Washington Nationals at Miami Marlins (GameTracker)
- San Francisco Giants at Atlanta Braves (GameTracker)
- Pittsburgh Pirates at Milwaukee Brewers (GameTracker)
- San Diego Padres at Chicago Cubs (GameTracker)
- Toronto Blue Jays at Texas Rangers (GameTracker)
- Chicago White Sox at Minnesota Twins (GameTracker)
- Boston Red Sox at Kansas City Royals (GameTracker)
- Diamondbacks at Rockies (GameTracker)
- Houston Astros at Oakland Athletics (10:05 p.m. ET)
- New York Mets at Los Angeles Dodgers (10:10 p.m. ET)
- Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners (10:10 p.m. ET)
Rizzo hits another leadoff homer
Anthony Rizzo: great leadoff hitter, or greatest leadoff hitter? He moved to the leadoff spot seven games ago and he hit his third leadoff homer Tuesday night. Here's the video:
Intentionally walk the leadoff man? Hey, might need to think about it against @ARizzo44. pic.twitter.com/HEXmJvf2wr— MLB (@MLB) June 21, 2017
Like I said, this is Rizzo's seventh game hitting leadoff. Here's how he's started those seven games:
- June 13: Home run
- June 14: Home run
- June 16: Walk (after hitting a home run replay overturned since it was foul)
- June 17: Single
- June 18: Double
- June 19: Single
- June 20: Home run
So Rizzo is now 6 for 6 with a double, three home runs, and a walk in his seven games as a leadoff hitter. Golly.
Encarnacion homers into second deck at Camden Yards
Not too many players can hit a baseball where Edwin Encarnacion hit one Tuesday. He took Chris Tillman into the second deck in left field at Camden Yards. Look at this blast:
.@Encadwin’s parrot is going for a loooooooooong ride. pic.twitter.com/2DndzyBu6M— MLB (@MLB) June 20, 2017
Goodness. Camden Yards is pretty good hitter's park, but you don't often see one hit in that second deck out there. The official Statcast measurement: 454 feet and 110.9 mph off the bat.
Encarnacion has been out-of-this-world hot of late:
The Orioles have been anything but hot of late. Going into Tuesday night, they allowed at least five runs in their last 16 games, which is an AL record. This is how bad things have been:
Tillman went into Tuesday's start with an 8.07 ERA and eight home runs allowed in 35 2/3 innings. Then Encarnacion took him into the second deck.
Joe West umps 5,000th game
Tuesday night at Coors Field, veteran umpire Joe West will umpire the 5,000th game of his career. Here is the all-time games leaderboard for umpires:
- Bill Klem: 5,369
- Bruce Froemming: 5,163
- Joe West: 5,000 (and counting)
West told MLB.com's Paul Hagen he would like to remain active long enough to break Klem's record, which wouldn't happen until 2020 given an annual umpire's workload. From Hagen:
"That would be fun. If my knees hold up, I'd like to do that," he said, noting that he's been told he's a candidate for knee replacement surgery. "I thought [Froemming] would pass Klem, but he didn't stick it out. At the time, that looked like an insurmountable thing. It's a big monster. When Bruce started out, they worked all season. They didn't have weeks off and replay assignments and things like that. So it's taking me a little longer to catch him. Yeah, that would be quite an accomplishment."
Cowboy Joe, 64, umpired his first game on September 16, 1976.
Quick hits
- MLB has reportedly informed the Cubs and Padres that Anthony Rizzo 's slide into San Diego catcher Austin Hedges on Monday night was against the rules. Rizzo was not disciplined. We were split on whether Rizzo should be suspended.
- Yankees OF Aaron Judge says he's been invited to participate in the 2017 Home Run Derby, but he hasn't decided if he'll accept the offer. Home Run Derby contestants are typically announced in early July.
- On Tuesday, MLB released an update on the AL All-Star fan vote. Judge remains the league's leading vote-getter. Royals 1B Eric Hosmer has taken over the lead at first base. There are close races at several positions.
- Angels OF Mike Trout will begin hitting off a tee in the coming days, reports the Orange County Register. Trout had surgery to repair torn ligaments in his thumb on May 31. He isn't likely to return until after the All-Star break.
- The Red Sox have placed 3B Pablo Sandoval on the 10-day DL with an inner ear infection, the team announced. Sandoval's playing time has been drastically reduced recently. IF Josh Rutledge has taken over as the regular third baseman.
- The Phillies have designated RHP Jeanmar Gomez and OF Michael Saunders for assignment, the team announced. Gomez saved 37 games in 2016 but was unable to repeat that success in 2017. Saunders was an All-Star in 2016 but hit .205/.257/.360 in 61 games this year.
- The Brewers have signed RHP Tom Wilhelmsen to a minor-league contract, reports MLB.com. The veteran reliever had a 4.44 ERA in 26 1/3 innings with the Diamondbacks before being released earlier this month.
- The Astros have activated OF
Josh Reddick
from the seven-day concussion DL, the team announced. OF
Derek Fisher
was sent down in a corresponding move. Reddick was hitting .281/.338/.443 with six homers in 59 games before the concussion.
- The Rockies have promoted top prospect SS Brendan Rodgers to Double-A, reports Baseball America. Rodgers, the third overall pick in the 2016 draft, is hitting .400/.419/.700 with 21 doubles and 12 homers in 48 high Class A games this year.
- Marlins top prospect LHP Braxton Garrett is undergoing Tommy John surgery, according to the Miami Herald. Garrett was the seventh overall pick in the 2016 draft. He had a 2.93 ERA with 16/6 K/BB in 15 1/3 Class A innings this year.
- Padres IF Yangervis Solarte left Tuesday's game with an oblique strain, the team announced. Solarte had been one of San Diego's hottest hitters of late. He's also a trade candidate, assuming he heals up before the July 31 deadline.
- The Twins have agreed to a minor-league contract with RHP Dillon Gee , reports FanRag Sports. Gee was released by the Rangers over the weekend. He allowed 10 runs (six earned) in 13 innings with Texas.
Add a Comment