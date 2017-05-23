Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Ervin Santana builds Cy Young buzz

Earlier on Tuesday, R.J. Anderson wrote about Chris Archer , and how he uses "mindfulness" to gain an advantage on the field . Make sure you check that out. Now, here is our daily recap of the world in baseball.

Tuesday's scores

Santana twirls shutout against O's

It's a little too early to talk about Cy Young favorites and things like that, but, if the voting were held today, Twins righty Ervin Santana would be the runaway Cy Young winner in the American League. He's been that good. Here's what Big Erv did against the Orioles at Camden Yards on Tuesday:

This marks the 2nd complete game shutout of the season for @ErvinSantana_54.



A 1-hitter and a 2-hitter. #SMELLBASEBALL #MNTwins pic.twitter.com/ZEbGzKipDZ — Minnesota Twins (@Twins) May 24, 2017

A two-hit shutout. Santana also threw a one-hit shutout against the White Sox earlier this season. He's the only pitcher in baseball with two shutouts so far this year. Heck, only six other pitchers have thrown one shutout this season ( Tyler Chatwood , Scott Feldman , A.J. Griffin, Corey Kluber , Masahiro Tanaka , Ivan Nova ).

For the season Santana is now 7-2 with a 1.80 ERA in 10 starts and 70 innings. Sabermetric measures don't believe he's pitched quite that well (4.10 FIP), though those don't take into account all the weak contact Santana generates these days. Is he a true 1.80 ERA pitcher talent-wise? No, of course not. No one is. But he is awfully good. Santana is definitely a candidate to start the All-Star Game right now.

By the way, the last visiting pitcher to throw a shutout at Camden Yards? It was another Minnesota righty, Carl Pavano . He did it back in 2010. The O's were pretty bad back then.

Bergman's very bad night

The Nationals came into Tuesday leading baseball with an average of 5.72 runs scored per game, and that number is going up. They hung a 10-spot on Mariners starter Christian Bergman . The pitching line is probably even worse than you expect:

Christian Bergman had a terrible night Tuesday. CBS Sports

Yikes! According to MLB.com, Bergman finished with a minus-22 Game Score, which is unfathomably awful. Easily the worst in Mariners history -- Jamie Moyer had a minus-9 Game Score years ago -- and one of the worst in baseball history overall . Here are the last five instances of a minus-20 game score or worse:

Date IP H R ER BB K HR Game Score Christian Bergman, Mariners 5/23/17 4 14 10 10 2 0 4 -22 Mike Oquist, Athletics 8/3/98 5 16 14 14 3 3 4 -21 Chubby Dean, Athletics 9/28/40 8 19 16 14 5 1 1 -20 Hod Lisenbee, Athletics 9/11/36 8 26 17 14 4 1 2 -35 Carl Doyle, Athletics 7/28/36 4 2/3 16 15 10 6 1 0 -23

Lots of A's pitchers! They were still in Philadelphia for three of those games, of course. Two of those games, the Dean and Lisenbee games, were old school "the pitcher pitches as long as we need" games, where they just wore it.

Point is, Bergman had a terrible night Tuesday. It was legitimately one of the worst pitched games in history.

Trout's amazing season continues

At this point Mike Trout is so good it's boring. He does amazing things all the time, so they've become routine. Tuesday night he smacked his MLB-leading 15th home of the season:

Mike Trout tied for the major league in homers with his 15th Tuesday night. #Angelspic.twitter.com/OwfjcRXeKE — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) May 24, 2017

Trout added a walk later in the game, so his overall season batting line now sits at .343/.465/.753 through 48 team games. Here's what he was hitting through 48 teams the last few seasons:

2016: .320/.411/.562 with 10 home runs

.320/.411/.562 with 10 home runs 2015: .296/.383/.543 with 10 home runs

.296/.383/.543 with 10 home runs 2014: .280/.370/.543 with 10 home runs

.280/.370/.543 with 10 home runs 2013: .306/.383/.580 with 10 home runs

Trout was named AL MVP in both 2014 and 2016, and he is currently well ahead of the pace he had in those seasons.

Conforto hits two more home runs

Coming into the season, the Mets had no way to get young Michael Conforto into the starting lineup regularly. They had three veteran outfielders ( Yoenis Cespedes , Curtis Granderson , Jay Bruce ) all making big money, so of course those guys would get the playing time priority. Manager Terry Collins tends to lean on his veterans.

Cespedes' hamstring injury has pressed Conforto into everyday duty, and thus far he's responded in a huge way. Conforto hit two home runs Tuesday night, his 12th and 13th home runs of the season.

Here is the full list of players with more home runs than Conforto this season:

Mike Trout -- 15 Aaron Judge -- 15 Bryce Harper -- 14 Freddie Freeman -- 14 Joey Gallo -- 14

That's it. And remember, Conforto was a part-time player the first few weeks of the year. His season batting line is up to .333/.425/.713. Collins will have no choice but to keep the kid in the lineup once Cespedes gets healthy. The veterans are going to lose playing time.

Blackmon leads first-place Rockies to another win

There is just no stopping the Colorado Rockies. The first-place Colorado Rockies, that is.

The Rockies extended their winning streak to a modest three games with a win over the Phillies on Tuesday night, and leadoff Charlie Blackmon led the way with two two-run home runs:

2 in 1 night. 💥 pic.twitter.com/GDkdWQkd1O — Colorado Rockies (@Rockies) May 24, 2017

The Rockies have now won six of eight games on their current road trip.

The Colorado Rockies will finish May without losing a single road series in 2017. — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) May 24, 2017

At 17-7, the Rockies have the most road wins in baseball this season, and the second best road winning percentage (.708) behind the Astros (15-6, .714). Colorado has outscored their opponents by 29 runs on the road this year. At home, they've outscored them by one run.

The Rockies sit atop the NL West standings at 30-17, which is the best record through 47 games in franchise history. Next best is the 27-20 start by the 1995 squad. With a powerful offense, a rebuilt bullpen, and a rotation loaded with impressive young arms, the Rockies look very much like a team on the rise. Do not overlook them. If you're waiting for the other shoe to drop, you might be waiting a long time.

Bautista starts at third base

With Josh Donaldson still sidelined by an ongoing calf issue, the Blue Jays turned to a familiar face at third base Tuesday: Jose Bautista . Bautist made his first start at the hot corner since 2013.

Bautista played third base on two other occasions this season, totaling four innings. He did not play the position at all from 2014-16. It's been six years since Bautista, who came up through the minors as a third baseman way back in the day, last played the hot corner regularly.

Already this season the Blue Jays have used six players at third base, including Donaldson and Bautista. Darwin Barney leads the club with 31 games at the position. All told, Blue Jays third basemen are hitting .240/.303/.353 with four home runs in 45 games this season. That's a far cry from the MVP caliber production they're used to getting from Donaldson.

Lindor continues power breakout

There's not much Indians shortstop Francisco Lindor can not do on a baseball field. He's a superb defender, and on offense he combines a discerning eye with elite bat-to-ball skills from both sides of the plate. And so far this season, Lindor is hitting for much more power than he did a year ago, when he was an All-Star and finished ninth in the AL MVP voting.

Tuesday night, Lindor smacked his 10th home run of the season:

.@Lindor12BC likes to start off on the right foot. pic.twitter.com/lF7t1DZjKy — MLB (@MLB) May 23, 2017

Last season Lindor hit 15 home runs in 158 games, so he is well ahead of that pace. He's up to 10 homers in 44 games this year. Last year he hit his 10th home run in his 72nd game.

CLE shortstops with 10+ HR through team's first 44 games:



Woodie Held: 11 in 1960

Francisco Lindor: 10 in 2017

Jhonny Peralta: 10 in 2007 — Jordan Bastian (@MLBastian) May 23, 2017

There aren't more than a handful of players I would take over Lindor for the next 10 years. He is a franchise player in every single way.

Schwarber visits Sheffield Ave.

For the first time since the bleacher renovations at Wrigley Field, a player has hit a home run onto Sheffield Avenue. The player: Kyle Schwarber . He hit this mammoth blast out of the ballpark against Johnny Cueto on Tuesday night:

That ball's got a chance ...



to land in Lake Michigan. pic.twitter.com/dH0n69Q9td — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) May 24, 2017

Geez. You could tell that was hit a mile just by the swing. Schwarber has that short yet oh so powerful swing. The estimated distance on that dinger was 476 feet.

Estimate of Kyle Schwarber's HR 476 ft . First Sheffield HR since bleacher restoration — Bruce Levine (@MLBBruceLevine) May 24, 2017

Hitting a home run literally out of a major-league stadium must be the coolest feeling ever.

Quick hits