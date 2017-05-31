Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Holliday, Gardner swat four homers

Tuesday occasions an MLB schedule that's stuffed to the gills with night games, so let's get to it ...

Bald Brothers bring the power for Yanks

The Yankees on Tuesday night brought the thunder against the Orioles in a key AL East matchup. More specifically, these guys brought the thunder ...

The Bald Bros. each have a pair of home runs tonight for the Yankees tonight. Look at them. Just look at them. pic.twitter.com/PS5wPNPPK7 — Sergio Gonzalez (@CBSGonzalez) May 31, 2017

By the top of the fourth, each of the shorn cloutsman you see above -- i.e., Matt Holliday on the left and Brett Gardner on the right -- had hit a pair of homers. Behold the pretty moving pictures ...

Holliday and Gardy turned the first 4 innings into a personal home run derby. 💪 https://t.co/fKfqMXWkub pic.twitter.com/noPQf53At1 — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 31, 2017

Holliday's long been a rich source of offensive production, and he's still going in his age-37 campaign. As for Gardner, he's focused on using his lower half more this season, and it's paid off thus far. Gardner now has 11 homers -- same as Holliday -- and we're not even to June. On that point, it's worth noting that Gardner's career high in homers is 17 back in 2014. Obviously, he's on pace to more than double that tally. Holliday on the season is now batting .265/.359/.523, and Gardner checks in at .280/.368/.542.

Aaron Judge with his MLB-leading 17 dongs gets most of the bandwidth these days, but they Yankees' power attack is more than "just" the 25-year-old colossus. People, don't sleep on the Bald Brothers. Don't you do it.

