Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers' Bellinger keeps mashing

With one day game and 15 night games, Tuesday boasts a loaded docket of baseball action. We'll keep you updated on everything going on in the league right here, so check back often.

Bellinger fuels Dodgers win

If you buy into Bill James' theory about signature significance -- that certain extreme performances tell us a lot about player, even in small samples -- then the odds are you buy into Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger being something special. He entered Tuesday hitting .248/.322/.584 with 15 home runs over his first 44 games.

Bellinger then authored a tremendous night against the Indians that saw him record a double and two home runs. One of those homers came off an Andrew Miller slider. It was the first time this season Miller had allowed a home run. Here's a look:

Bellinger's home run gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead, but, as previously mentioned, he wasn't done there. He later delivered a three-run home run off Boone Logan to make it a 7-2 game, and those extra runs came in handy as the final would be 7-5. Logan, by the way, hadn't given up a home run this season, either.

So, let the lessons be: 1. Cody Bellinger is good, and 2. He'll wreck your homer-free season.

Puig gets obscene



Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was seemingly unhappy with some Indians fans. He displayed that displeasure with a pair of fingers after swatting a home run. Read the full story of Puig's obscene gestures here.

Twins set franchise record, Rosario homers thrice

The Twins had a big offensive night on Tuesday, plating 20 runs against Christian Bergman and the Mariners and setting a new franchise record for hits in a single game.

Predictably, the Twins had four players record four or more hits, including Kennys Vargas (four), Jason Castro (four), and Eduardo Escobar (five). The other player to do it, left fielder Eddie Rosario, will get the headlines.

Why? Because he homered three times. It was only the fifth time in major league history a player batting ninth hit three home runs in a game: Trot Nixon in 1999, Dale Sveum in 1987, Art Shamsky in 1966, and Jim Tobin (a pitcher!) in 1942.

Rosario entered the night with a .250/.283/.394 slash line on the season to go with his five home runs. His numbers are about to look much, much better.

Weird-looking Cubs go bananas

The Cubs employed an odd lineup, including Anthony Rizzo leading off, and walloped the Mets. Here's a recap of what went down.

Martinez's big day lifts Cards

Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez doesn't get to play too often -- he entered Tuesday with 72 plate appearances in St. Louis' first 61 games. Still, Martinez got the chance on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader against the Brewers, and he made the most of his opportunity.

Martinez, who entered the game with one career big-league homer, ended up jumping the yard not once but twice. Making things sweeter? He did so in front of his mother, who was watching him play in the majors for the first time ever:

With his mom in town, Jose Martinez treats her to a multi-HR game. #STLCards are six outs away from pulling within 1.5 gms of division lead. — Jenifer Langosch (@LangoschMLB) June 13, 2017

For those wondering, yes, Martinez is in the lineup for Game 2 -- batting fourth and playing left field. We'll see if he can make his mom any prouder.

Woodruff's debut delayed by hamstring

In Game 1 of a doubleheader in St. Louis, Brewers prospect Brandon Woodruff was all set to make his major league debut. He's been waiting a lifetime for this day. No doubt. It promised to be a day he and his family would never forget.

Well, Tuesday will be a day he'll never forget, but not for the reason he expected. Woodruff had to be scratched from Tuesday's start with a hamstring injury.

RHP Brandon Woodruff has been scratched with right hamstring tightness. LHP Brent Suter will start Game 1 of the doubleheader. #MILatStL — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) June 13, 2017

Oh man, that stinks. Let's hope the hamstring calms down and Woodruff, whom MLB.com ranks as the eighth best prospect in Milwaukee's system, can get back on a mound and make his MLB debut soon. I bet one day he'll look back at this day and laugh.

