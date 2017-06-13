Tuesday MLB scores, highlights, updates, news: Dodgers' Bellinger keeps mashing
Plus an unlikely Cardinals hero, a Brewers prospect's debut is delayed, and more from Tuesday baseball
With one day game and 15 night games, Tuesday boasts a loaded docket of baseball action. We'll keep you updated on everything going on in the league right here, so check back often.
Tuesday's scores
- St. Louis Cardinals 6, Milwaukee Brewers 0 in Game 1 (box score)
- Pittsburgh Pirates 5, Colorado Rockies 2 (box score)
- Washington Nationals 10, Atlanta Braves 5 (box score)
- Tampa Bay Rays 8, Toronto Blue Jays 1 (box score)
- Red Sox 4, Phillies in 12 (box score)
- Chicago Cubs 14, New York Mets 3 (box score)
- Arizona Diamondbacks 7, Detroit Tigers 6 (box score)
- Miami Marlins 8, Oakland Athletics 1 (box score)
- Los Angeles Dodgers 7, Cleveland Indians 5 (box score)
- Texas Rangers 4, Houston Astros 2 (box score)
- Minnesota Twins 20, Mariners 7 (box score)
- Chicago White Sox 6, Orioles 1 (box score)
- Brewers 8, Cardinals 5 Game 2 (box score)
- Los Angeles Angels 3, Yankees 2 in 11 (box score)
- San Diego Padres 6, Reds 2 (box score)
- Kansas City Royals 8, San Francisco Giants 1 (box score)
Bellinger fuels Dodgers win
If you buy into Bill James' theory about signature significance -- that certain extreme performances tell us a lot about player, even in small samples -- then the odds are you buy into Dodgers first baseman Cody Bellinger being something special. He entered Tuesday hitting .248/.322/.584 with 15 home runs over his first 44 games.
Bellinger then authored a tremendous night against the Indians that saw him record a double and two home runs. One of those homers came off an Andrew Miller slider. It was the first time this season Miller had allowed a home run. Here's a look:
Strength vs. strength.— MLB (@MLB) June 14, 2017
Advantage: @Cody_Bellinger. 💪 pic.twitter.com/vDgOFNyaEk
Bellinger's home run gave the Dodgers a 3-2 lead, but, as previously mentioned, he wasn't done there. He later delivered a three-run home run off Boone Logan to make it a 7-2 game, and those extra runs came in handy as the final would be 7-5. Logan, by the way, hadn't given up a home run this season, either.
So, let the lessons be: 1. Cody Bellinger is good, and 2. He'll wreck your homer-free season.
Puig gets obscene
Dodgers outfielder Yasiel Puig was seemingly unhappy with some Indians fans. He displayed that displeasure with a pair of fingers after swatting a home run. Read the full story of Puig's obscene gestures here.
Twins set franchise record, Rosario homers thrice
The Twins had a big offensive night on Tuesday, plating 20 runs against Christian Bergman and the Mariners and setting a new franchise record for hits in a single game.
Predictably, the Twins had four players record four or more hits, including Kennys Vargas (four), Jason Castro (four), and Eduardo Escobar (five). The other player to do it, left fielder Eddie Rosario, will get the headlines.
Why? Because he homered three times. It was just the fifth time in major league history a player batting ninth hit three home runs in a game: Trot Nixon in 1999, Dale Sveum in 1987, Art Shamsy in 1966, and Jim Tobin in 1942.
Rosario entered the night with a .250/.283/.394 slash line on the season to go with his five home runs. His numbers are about to look much, much better.
Weird-looking Cubs go bananas
The Cubs employed an odd lineup, including Anthony Rizzo leading off, and walloped the Mets. Here's a recap of what went down.
Martinez's big day lifts Cards
Cardinals outfielder Jose Martinez doesn't get to play too often -- he entered Tuesday with 72 plate appearances in St. Louis' first 61 games. Still, Martinez got the chance on Tuesday as part of a doubleheader against the Brewers, and he made the most of his opportunity.
Martinez, who entered the game with one career big-league homer, ended up jumping the yard not once but twice. Making things sweeter? He did so in front of his mother, who was watching him play in the majors for the first time ever:
For those wondering, yes, Martinez is in the lineup for Game 2 -- batting fourth and playing left field. We'll see if he can make his mom any prouder.
Woodruff's debut delayed by hamstring
In Game 1 of Tuesday's doubleheader in St. Louis, Brewers prospect Brandon Woodruff was all set to make his major league debut. He's been waiting a lifetime for this day. No doubt. It promised to be a day he and his family would never forget.
Well, Tuesday will be a day he'll never forget, but not for the reason he expected. Woodruff had to be scratched from Tuesday's start with a hamstring injury.
Oh man, that stinks. Hopefully the hamstring calms down and Woodruff, who MLB.com ranks as the eighth best prospect in Milwaukee's system, can get back on a mound and make his MLB debut soon. I bet one day he'll look back at this day and laugh.
Quick hits
- The Dodgers placed 1B Adrian Gonzalez on the 10-day DL with back discomfort, the club announced. He was sidelined with an elbow issue earlier this year. OF Joc Pederson (concussion) was activated off the DL to fill the roster spot.
- An MRI showed bursitis in Tigers RHP Michael Fulmer 's shoulder, according to the Detroit Free Press. He felt discomfort in his last start. Fulmer will not make his next start, though the Tigers hope he'll be able to pitch this weekend.
- Rangers LHP Cole Hamels threw a simulated game Tuesday, reports the Dallas Morning News. Hamels has been out since early May with an oblique strain. He expected to throw one or two more simulated games before beginning a minor-league rehab assignment.
- The Mets placed SS Asdrubal Cabrera on the 10-day DL with a thumb sprain, the team announced. He has been battling nagging thumb issues all season. IF T.J. Rivera was called up from Triple-A to fill the roster spot.
- Blue Jays 2B Devon Travis has surgery to clear out cartilage in his knee, reports Sportsnet. He also has a bone bruise. Manager John Gibbons acknowledged Travis is going to be out of action for quite some time.
- IF Jhonny Peralta has been released, the Cardinals announced. The team still owes him the remainder of his $10 million salary this season. Any team can now sign Peralta for a pro-rated portion of the MLB minimum.
- The Rangers acquired LHP Joely Rodriguez from the Phillies for cash or a player to be named later, the teams announced. He will head to Triple-A. Rodriguez pitched to a 6.33 ERA with 18 strikeouts and 15 walks in 27 innings for Philadelphia.