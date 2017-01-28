Twins to build a statue for two-time World Series-winning manager at Target Field
Tom Kelly managed the ball club from 1986-2001, earning two championships
Friday night, the Minnesota Twins announced they will honor longtime manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field. The announcement was made at the club's TwinsFest event.
"The Minnesota Twins are excited to have this opportunity to further celebrate and recognize the incredible career of the one-and-only Tom Kelly," said team president and CEO Dave St. Peter in a statement. "Tom's contributions to the Twins organization and Upper Midwest baseball community are quite significant. This statue will help memorialize Tom's greatness and ensure future generations are aware of the T.K. story."
Kelly, now 66, took over as Twins skipper in September 1986, and he managed the team until his retirement following the 2001 season. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest tenured manager or coach in the four major sports. Kelly is currently a special assistant in the Minnesota's front office.
Under Kelly, the Twins won the 1987 and 1991 World Series championships. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 1991. Minnesota went 1,140-1,244 (.478) all-time under Kelly's watch. The team retired his No. 10 in 2012.
Kelly's statue will be the eighth at Target Field. He joins Rod Carew, Calvin Griffith, Kent Hrbek, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, and Kirby Puckett to be honored with a bronze statue.
Our Latest Stories
-
Who's going to close for the Nationals?
A free agent? A trade? Stay in house? GM Mike Rizzo has some options
-
Padres offer credit for Chargers apparel
Good news: your Chargers clothing isn't complete worthless after the team moved to Los Ang...
-
Yankees' new spring hat has pinstripes
Also, the Ohio contingent has been heard from, at least insofar as spring lids are concern...
-
Reliving 1982 CWS trick play
Let's watch Miami pull out the deception at the expense of Wichita State
-
Manfred, Indians discuss Wahoo logo
Discussions are ongoing, Manfred said
-
Demise of 'workhorse' starting pitcher
Starting pitcher workloads are on the decline for a number of reasons
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre