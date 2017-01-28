Twins to build a statue for two-time World Series-winning manager at Target Field

Friday night, the Minnesota Twins announced they will honor longtime manager Tom Kelly with a bronze statue outside Target Field. The announcement was made at the club's TwinsFest event.

"The Minnesota Twins are excited to have this opportunity to further celebrate and recognize the incredible career of the one-and-only Tom Kelly," said team president and CEO Dave St. Peter in a statement. "Tom's contributions to the Twins organization and Upper Midwest baseball community are quite significant. This statue will help memorialize Tom's greatness and ensure future generations are aware of the T.K. story."

Kelly, now 66, took over as Twins skipper in September 1986, and he managed the team until his retirement following the 2001 season. At the time of his retirement, he was the longest tenured manager or coach in the four major sports. Kelly is currently a special assistant in the Minnesota's front office.

The Twins will honor Tom Kelly with a statue at Target Field. Getty Images

Under Kelly, the Twins won the 1987 and 1991 World Series championships. He was named AL Manager of the Year in 1991. Minnesota went 1,140-1,244 (.478) all-time under Kelly's watch. The team retired his No. 10 in 2012.

Kelly's statue will be the eighth at Target Field. He joins Rod Carew, Calvin Griffith, Kent Hrbek, Harmon Killebrew, Tony Oliva, Carl and Eloise Pohlad, and Kirby Puckett to be honored with a bronze statue.