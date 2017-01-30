Twitter reacts to MLB's punishment in Cardinals' hacking case: $2M, 2 draft picks

Earlier on Monday, MLB finally disciplined the Cardinals for the hacking scandal with the Astros. St. Louis is sending Houston its two highest picks in the 2017 draft as well as $2 million. Also, former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa, who is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal, has been banned from baseball for life.

Because the Cardinals forfeited their first round pick to sign Dexter Fowler earlier this offseason, they're sending their second and third rounders to Houston. So, all told, they're paying $2 million and losing two non-first round picks as part of the scandal. Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the punishment news:

Two draft picks and a $2 million fine might not seem like much of a deterrent, but you know what? Spending 46 months in prison sure is. Don't be a corporate espionagist, kids.