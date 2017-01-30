Twitter reacts to MLB's punishment in Cardinals' hacking case: $2M, 2 draft picks
Many folks think the Cardinals got off light
Earlier on Monday, MLB finally disciplined the Cardinals for the hacking scandal with the Astros. St. Louis is sending Houston its two highest picks in the 2017 draft as well as $2 million. Also, former Cardinals scouting director Chris Correa, who is currently serving a 46-month prison sentence for his role in the scandal, has been banned from baseball for life.
Because the Cardinals forfeited their first round pick to sign Dexter Fowler earlier this offseason, they're sending their second and third rounders to Houston. So, all told, they're paying $2 million and losing two non-first round picks as part of the scandal. Here's how the world of Twitter reacted to the punishment news:
@Buster_ESPNpic.twitter.com/CTGLkFIoGR— Mike Hunt (@TheGOATmemeMan) January 30, 2017
Reaction to MLB's punishment of the Cardinals from around the sport is immediate: Some evaluators find penalty to be shockingly light.— Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) January 30, 2017
The court determined Correa caused $1.7 million in damage to the Astros. The assigned value of the 2 St.L stripped picks is ~$2 million.— Nathaniel Grow (@NathanielGrow) January 30, 2017
The St. Louis Cardinals make $300 million a year in revenue. A $2 million fine is 0.67% of that. It is change in their couch.— Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) January 30, 2017
So you're trying to tell me only ONE member of the Cardinals organization knew about the hacking? Ok, MLB. Ok. 🤔— CinCity (@CinCitySports) January 30, 2017
Don't even bring up Cardinals hacking penalties and compare them to Deflategate. Stupid conversation. Different sport. What's the point— Jay Kenney (@RealJayKenney) January 30, 2017
Sick Astros, can someone hack the Angels please— Wyatt (@_WyattLewis) January 30, 2017
George Steinbrenner, Steve Howe, Mays/Mantle all made their way off MLB's banned list. Don't think Chris Correa will be so lucky #Astroshack— Gabe Lacques (@GabeLacques) January 30, 2017
Damn, having an opposing team hack into your system appears to be the new market efficiency. Way to go Astros.— Neal (@Jayfan34) January 30, 2017
SOMEONE ELSE HACK US, PLEASE https://t.co/hUQOBKnpph— StrosNation (@AstrosOptimism2) January 30, 2017
@astros on behalf of @Cardinals fans we offer you Matheny for compensation for the hack. Sounds like a deal?— Owen Murray (@OMurray96) January 30, 2017
Two draft picks and a $2 million fine might not seem like much of a deterrent, but you know what? Spending 46 months in prison sure is. Don't be a corporate espionagist, kids.
