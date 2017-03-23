Twitter reacts to Team USA's win over Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic final
The United States wrapped up the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship on Wednesday night
On Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium, Team USA dominated Puerto Rico by the score of 8-0 in the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship game. In doing so, the U.S. won the WBC for the first time.
Needless to say, Team USA’s victory elicited widespread reaction on social media. Now let’s enjoy a sampling of those reactions ...
American Beauty.— WBC Baseball (@WBCBaseball) March 23, 2017
Team USA claims 1st World Baseball Classic title with 8-0 win over Puerto Rico. https://t.co/hpHKzgfRSY#WBC2017pic.twitter.com/LyyqDl9sbm
#Mericapic.twitter.com/yLor8cdMRC— Maury Brown (@BizballMaury) March 23, 2017
Team Puerto Rico gathers in prayer after emotional tournament pic.twitter.com/kpl2ln96Gv— Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 23, 2017
Classy Puerto Rico team. Congratulating USA.— Willie Bloomquist (@williebloom) March 23, 2017
Loses championship game. Stays on field to applaud champs. Please Ian Kinsler, tell us more about how Latinos play the wrong way #wbc2017pic.twitter.com/k4JSXaGqrG— Roy Wood Jr- Ex Jedi (@roywoodjr) March 23, 2017
Not the results we wanted but what an incredible experience to represent PR! Something that I'm very proud of and will never forget! 🇵🇷— Seth Lugo (@seth_lugo) March 23, 2017
Somebody get Jim Leyland all the cigarettes— Brett Anderson (@BAnderson3737) March 23, 2017
Hell yea! 'Merica!!! Congrats boys! Fun to watch and proud of the way they represented! #WBC#compete 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸— Jason Kipnis (@TheJK_Kid) March 23, 2017
Here's a call....in 4 years, @USABaseball will put together the best baseball team ever assembled. Ever.— Michael Young (@MikeyY626) March 23, 2017
Man it's not easy to be play off ready in spring . Proud of these men #WBC2017#USA— Dontrelle Willis (@DTrainMLB) March 23, 2017
Well done @MStrooo6 well done #salute 💯💯💯— Billy Hamilton (@BillyHamilton) March 23, 2017
The only thing that sat well with them was Goldschmidt https://t.co/qjiK6Ggtjc— Neal Kendrick (@neal_kendrick) March 23, 2017
March 23, 2017
WEEEE ARE THE CHAMPIONS, MY FRIEEEEEENDS!!! #WBC2017#USApic.twitter.com/IyLspnbZC1— jdem7 (@J_dem_7) March 23, 2017
.@WBCBaseball victory lap #wbcpic.twitter.com/ZUJ3UXcRYg— Robert ⚾ (@Giants55) March 23, 2017
See you in four years!
