Twitter reacts to Team USA's win over Puerto Rico in World Baseball Classic final

Download the CBS Sports App today and get the latest scores, news and alerts from Major League Baseball, plus get daily MLB picks from SportsLine!

On Wednesday night in Dodger Stadium, Team USA dominated Puerto Rico by the score of 8-0 in the 2017 World Baseball Classic championship game. In doing so, the U.S. won the WBC for the first time.

Needless to say, Team USA’s victory elicited widespread reaction on social media. Now let’s enjoy a sampling of those reactions ...

See you in four years!