Tyler Austin breaks foot, making Yankees already look wise for Chris Carter addition
The Yankees first-base depth absorbs a blow thanks to a recent signing
Not too long before spring training started, the Yankees made a late addition in the form of slugger Chris Carter on a one-year, $3 million deal. The club was already set with what appeared to be a platoon of Greg Bird and Tyler Austin at first base along with Matt Holliday at designated hitter.
Still, depth never hurts. That sentiment rang true in light of the news the Yankees received on Friday:
Six weeks from Friday is two days before the Yankees open the season against the Rays. Obviously this means Austin will open the season on the disabled list. Even in a best-case scenario, he’ll play games in extended spring training and then the minors on rehab assignment before having a shot to join the big club. The best bet is he misses all of April before he’s considered for the Yankees.
Austin, 25, hit .241/.300/.458 (99 OPS+) with five homers and 12 RBI in just 90 plate appearances last year. In his 57 Triple-A games last year, he hit .323/.415/.637 with 24 doubles and 13 home runs.
The talented Bird is only 24, but he also missed all of 2016 after having shoulder surgery last spring. So leaving him alone at first base would have been far from ideal. That’s where the Carter cushion comes in, as Bird swings the bat lefty while Carter hits righty.
In 644 plate appearances for the Brewers last season, Carter hit .222/.321/.499 with 27 doubles, an NL-best 41 home runs and 94 RBI. He also led the NL in strikeouts. His career profile says he’ll hit for a low average while striking out a lot, taking walks enough to give him a marginal OBP and hit lots of home runs.
Our Latest Stories
-
Gossage: Rivera a good 'one-inning guy'
The Hall of Famer is at Yankees camp, and he doesn't think much of one-inning relievers
-
Ex-Yankee Swisher announces retirement
And he makes the announcement on Derek Jeter's website, The Players' Tribune
-
Ventura toxicology report stays private
The results have implications as to have how much the Royals owe Ventura's estate
-
2017 MLB Spring Training
A closer look at the teams in the Cactus League and Grapefruit League
-
Zito: First Cy Young winner on Billboard
He's the first winner of MLB's top pitching award to land an album on a Billboard chart
-
Phillies have reply for Chris Christie
The Governor had some harsh words for the Phillies and their fans a day earlier
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre