Umpire who is suing MLB will work the All-Star Game, but nothing fishy about it

Major League Baseball announced the umpiring crew for the 2017 All-Star Game on Thursday. Veteran umpire Joe West, who recently became the third umpire in history to work 5,000 games, will be behind the plate calling balls and strikes Tuesday night at Marlins Park.

At first base will be Angel Hernandez who recently filed a lawsuit against MLB alleging racial discrimination. The lawsuit claims Hernandez has been passed over for promotions and World Series assignments by MLB executive Joe Torre. Hernandez says it stems from an incident with Torre way back in 2001, when Torre was managing the Yankees.

Here are some more details on the lawsuit:

The complaint alleges Hernandez received positive evaluations for most of his big league career, which began in 1993, but says "following Torre's arrival in Major League Baseball's front office in 2011, the notion that Hernandez `just wanted to be noticed' permeated Hernandez's yearly evaluations, as did Torre's general negative attitude towards Hernandez."

On the surface, Hernandez's All-Star Game assignment seems kind of fishy. Is MLB trying to get to him drop the lawsuit by giving him the All-Star Game this year, and maybe some other perks? It's easy to understand why some people might think that's what happening here.

That, however, is not the case. MLB is required to give umpires 30 days notice of the All-Star Game assignment. They don't drop it on them last minute. Hernandez was selected for the All-Star Game in June. His lawsuit was filed Monday. The timing is certainly awkward, though there's no wink-wink-nudge-nudge going on here.

In addition to West and Hernandez, umpires Mark Carlson (second base), Chris Conroy (third base), Manny Gonzalez (left field), and Mike Estabrook (right field) will work the All-Star Game.