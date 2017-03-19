USA adds Mark Melancon to roster for World Baseball Classic semifinals
USA has dipped into their designated pitcher pool to swap Drew Smyly for Mark Melancon
On Tuesday, USA will take on Japan in their World Baseball Classic semifinals game. The winner of that game will advance to the WBC Championship Game on Wednesday, where they’ll take on the winner of Monday’s game between Puerto Rico and the Netherlands. USA beat the Dominican Republic to advance Saturday night .
When USA takes the field against Japan on Tuesday night, they’ll have a new weapon in their bullpen: Giants closer Mark Melancon. Melancon has replaced Mariners lefty Drew Smyly on the roster.
Melancon was added to the active roster off USA’s designated pitcher pool. Each club is able to add up to two pitchers off their designated pitcher pool after each round, though it is not required. Smyly is not scheduled to start either the semifinal game against Japan or the potential Championship Game, which is why he was removed from the roster in favor of Melancon.
So far USA manager Jim Leyland has used Luke Gregerson as his closer despite the presence of some bigger names in the bullpen, like Andrew Miller and David Robertson. Leyland could go with Melancon in the ninth inning since he’s a Proven Closer™, or he could stick with Gregerson because hey, that’s working.
Melancon, 31, saved 47 games with the Pirates and Nationals in 2016. He had a 1.64 ERA in 71 1/3 innings, then signed a four-year deal worth $62 million with the Giants after the season.
Smyly, meanwhile, allowed one unearned run in 4 2/3 innings in his lone WBC start.
