USA vs. Puerto Rico WBC championship game: U.S. builds lead with rally in fifth

During the top of the fifth inning in the World Baseball Classic finals, USA strung together a rally to put a little -- but not really a lot -- of breathing room between it and Puerto Rico. Here’s how it went down:

Now, Nolan Arenado is badly struggling, but he is still the cleanup hitter and, you know, Nolan freaking Arenado. Still, he attempted a bunt and the lead runner was nailed at third.

Eric Hosmer would ground into a fielder’s choice, but since he wasn’t doubled off first, the inning would continue ...

Andrew McCutchen would single home Yelich, making it 4-0 USA. This play was notable because McCutchen hit a pretty normal single, but Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor made an incredible, diving play to keep the ball in the infield and take a shot at McCutchen at first. Still, Cutch was far enough down the line that it wasn’t overly close.

Also, through six, USA starting pitcher Marcus Stroman hasn’t allowed a hit on 68 pitches. He’s allowed to throw 95 pitches this round.

