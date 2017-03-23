USA vs. Puerto Rico WBC championship game: U.S. builds lead with rally in fifth

Christian Yelich and Andrew McCutchen each had RBI singles

During the top of the fifth inning in the World Baseball Classic finals, USA strung together a rally to put a little -- but not really a lot -- of breathing room between it and Puerto Rico. Here’s how it went down: 

  • Now, Nolan Arenado is badly struggling, but he is still the cleanup hitter and, you know, Nolan freaking Arenado. Still, he attempted a bunt and the lead runner was nailed at third. 
  • Eric Hosmer would ground into a fielder’s choice, but since he wasn’t doubled off first, the inning would continue ...
  • Andrew McCutchen would single home Yelich, making it 4-0 USA. This play was notable because McCutchen hit a pretty normal single, but Puerto Rican shortstop Francisco Lindor made an incredible, diving play to keep the ball in the infield and take a shot at McCutchen at first. Still, Cutch was far enough down the line that it wasn’t overly close. 

Also, through six, USA starting pitcher Marcus Stroman hasn’t allowed a hit on 68 pitches. He’s allowed to throw 95 pitches this round. 

