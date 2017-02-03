Want to see the Cubs this spring? Here are their spring training ticket prices

Last year, the Chicago Cubs set a new Cactus League record by drawing 226,163 total fans to their spring training home games. That works out to 15,078 fans per game, or nearly what the Rays drew during the 2016 regular season (15,879 per game).

That was before the Cubs won the World Series, of course. So, needless to say, it's going to be even harder to get spring training tickets this year. Harder and much more expensive, too. Here, via TicketCity, are the five most expensive 2017 spring training games around the league:

Teams Date Average Ticket Price Indians at Cubs

Friday, March 24

$110 Dodgers at Cubs

Saturday, March 4

$108 Giants at Cubs

Tuesday, March 28

$105 Royals at Cubs

Sunday, March 19

$100 Brewers at Cubs

Tuesday, March 14

$95

All Cubs home games. If you want to catch a Cubs-Indians World Series rematch, it'll cost you $110 on average to get in the door.

$110 for a spring training game! Good gravy. Not surprisingly, nine of the ten most expensive spring games this year involve the Cubs.

On the other side of the coin, if you want to catch Chicago's other team, the White Sox, they have this year's lowest average spring training ticket price at a mere $6.