Want to see the Cubs this spring? Here are their spring training ticket prices
If you want to see the Cubs this spring, it'll cost you
Last year, the Chicago Cubs set a new Cactus League record by drawing 226,163 total fans to their spring training home games. That works out to 15,078 fans per game, or nearly what the Rays drew during the 2016 regular season (15,879 per game).
That was before the Cubs won the World Series, of course. So, needless to say, it's going to be even harder to get spring training tickets this year. Harder and much more expensive, too. Here, via TicketCity, are the five most expensive 2017 spring training games around the league:
|Teams
|Date
|Average Ticket Price
|Indians at Cubs
|Friday, March 24
|$110
|Dodgers at Cubs
|Saturday, March 4
|$108
|Giants at Cubs
|Tuesday, March 28
|$105
|Royals at Cubs
|Sunday, March 19
|$100
|Brewers at Cubs
|Tuesday, March 14
|$95
All Cubs home games. If you want to catch a Cubs-Indians World Series rematch, it'll cost you $110 on average to get in the door.
$110 for a spring training game! Good gravy. Not surprisingly, nine of the ten most expensive spring games this year involve the Cubs.
On the other side of the coin, if you want to catch Chicago's other team, the White Sox, they have this year's lowest average spring training ticket price at a mere $6.
Our Latest Stories
-
Mets re-sign Salas, bet on 2016 roster
The Mets still haven't added any new blood this offseason, aside from minor-league deals
-
Manfred: We must focus on pace of play
The average time of game increased four minutes in 2016
-
Why DFA'd Park likely to stay with Twins
Park was dropped from the 40-man roster to clear a spot for reliever Matt Belisle
-
MLB to suspend Familia before season
Familia was charged with simple assault in October, though the case was later dismissed
-
Tough tasks for KC after Ventura death
The Ventura tragedy rocked the Royals organization in many ways
-
Yoelkis Cespedes stars in Carib. Series
'They've told me that I'm a five-tool player,' said Yoelkis
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre