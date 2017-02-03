Want to see the Cubs this spring? Here are their spring training ticket prices

If you want to see the Cubs this spring, it'll cost you

Last year, the Chicago Cubs set a new Cactus League record by drawing 226,163 total fans to their spring training home games. That works out to 15,078 fans per game, or nearly what the Rays drew during the 2016 regular season (15,879 per game).

That was before the Cubs won the World Series, of course. So, needless to say, it's going to be even harder to get spring training tickets this year. Harder and much more expensive, too. Here, via TicketCity, are the five most expensive 2017 spring training games around the league:

TeamsDateAverage Ticket Price
Indians at Cubs
Friday, March 24
$110
Dodgers at Cubs
Saturday, March 4
$108
Giants at Cubs
Tuesday, March 28
$105
Royals at Cubs
Sunday, March 19
$100
Brewers at Cubs
Tuesday, March 14
$95

All Cubs home games. If you want to catch a Cubs-Indians World Series rematch, it'll cost you $110 on average to get in the door.

$110 for a spring training game! Good gravy. Not surprisingly, nine of the ten most expensive spring games this year involve the Cubs.

On the other side of the coin, if you want to catch Chicago's other team, the White Sox, they have this year's lowest average spring training ticket price at a mere $6.

CBS Sports Writer

Mike Axisa joined CBS Sports in 2013. He has been a member of the BBWAA since 2015 and has previously written about both fantasy baseball and real life baseball for MLBTradeRumors.com, FanGraphs.com, RotoAuthority.com,... Full Bio

