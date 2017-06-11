WATCH: 11-year-old born without hands and legs throws out Yankee Stadium first pitch

Sunday afternoon, the first place Yankees will look to complete a three-game sweep of the division rival Orioles (GameTracker). New York outscored the O's 24-5 in the first two games of the series.

Prior to Sunday's series finale, 11-year-old Landis Sims threw out the ceremonial first pitch at Yankee Stadium. Sims was born without hands and legs, though that hasn't stopped him from playing three spots in school. Here's his first pitch:

Well done, Landis! How many professional athletes do we see botch the first pitch? Too many to count. Sims nailed it.

Here's more on Sim from Eric Mollo of ABC News:

By age 8, he was pitching. As he got older, he tried different sports, playing tackle football last fall, and he is currently a member of his school's basketball team. ... Haag told ABC News ahead of Sims' first pitch on Sunday that her son is not nervous. His mother added that her son will likely "think, 'This is really cool just throwing from a Major League pitcher's mound.'" Haag continued that Sims has always carried a "Watch me. I can do this, and I don't tell me I can't" attitude and that he seemed "laid back" leading up to the game.

The Yankees have also invited Sims to announce their first round pick during the MLB Network broadcast of Monday's amateur draft. Pretty awesome.