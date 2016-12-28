WATCH: 2016 MLB stolen base champ swipes home in Dominican winter ball

Jonathan Villar is keeping things going this winter

Brewers infielder Jonathan Villar is coming off a breakout season, which included leading the majors in stolen bases. Instead of taking the winter off, the Dominican Republic native is playing in the Dominican Winter League and he's still tearing up the basepaths.

Witness him stealing home for proof:

(Via @LIDOMRD with a hat-tip to Ben Badler)

Villar, 25, played second, short and third last season for the Brewers, hitting .285/.369/.457 (118 OPS+) with 38 doubles, three triples, 19 homers, 63 RBI, 92 runs and an MLB-best 62 stolen bases. He came pretty cheap for the Brewers, as they acquired him for Cy Sneed, a 24-year-old pitcher who was in Double-A last season.

