WATCH: 27-year-old rookie gets emotional after making the Phillies' roster

A 33rd-round pick back in 2011 out of the University of Nevada-Reno, first baseman Brock Stassi has spent parts of six seasons in the Phillies’ minor-league system and has even undertaken stints in the Venezuelan and Puerto Rican Winter Leagues. That’s to say, the success he’s enjoyed in baseball has been relatively hard-won. Speaking of hard-won, the 27-year-old Stassi on Thursday learned that he’d cracked the Phillies’ active roster after a strong spring performance. Now watch as the reality sets in that, after all this time, Brock Stassi is a major-leaguer ...

Thanks to baseball’s many-tiered and many-runged minor-league apparatus, there’s genuine accomplishment in even making it to the bigs -- in being able to say, forevermore, than you were a major-league ballplayer. Stassi can now say that.

After the news broke, Brock’s younger brother, Astros catcher Max Stassi, took to Twitter to recount all the baseball struggles Brock’s overcome in making it this far ...

Congrats to my big brother @brockstassi28 !!! I couldn't be happier!!!!! pic.twitter.com/iBqcRtVJdX — Max Stassi (@MaxStassi10) March 30, 2017

“Don’t give up” is advice so old it’s become a cliche, but it’s also very good advice. Just ask Brock Stassi, Phillies first baseman.