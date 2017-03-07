WATCH: 7-foot-1 pitcher Loek van Mil gets final out for Netherlands in WBC win

The tallest professional baseball player in the world recorded the last out

Most athletes over seven-feet tall are in the basketball world, but there’s one pro baseball player. His name is Loek van Mil and last season he was in the Dutch Major League. He was in the Twins, Angels, Indians and Reds systems for the past decade, even appearing in five games for Triple-A Rochester (Twins) last year. He’s also on the Netherlands’ World Baseball Classic team and recorded the final out on Tuesday in Korea vs. Korea: 

( WBC Roundup for more information )

It seems like he’d look a lot more out of place on the mound, no? Still, that embrace with the catcher sums up his immense height. 

Van Mil never made the majors, but he would have been the tallest pitcher of all-time, standing 7-foot-1. As things stand, the tallest player in MLB history was pitcher Jon Rauch, at 6-foot-11. 

CBS Sports Writer

Matt Snyder has been a baseball writer with CBS Sports since 2011. A member of the BBWAA, he's now covered the last six World Series beginning with the epic 2011 Fall Classic. The former Indiana University... Full Bio

