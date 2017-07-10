WATCH: A look inside media day for the 2017 MLB All-Star Game set to horror music

MIAMI -- On Monday, hours before the 2017 Home Run Derby, All-Star players wreathed the warning track of Marlins Park because they had to. On Monday, hours before the 2017 Home Run Derby, credentialed media asked questions of those players sitting on the Marlins Park warning track because they had to.

What follows is a cinematic interpretation of what happens when a multitude of souls turn away from assigned tasks and duties only to be confronted by other, more burdensome tasks and duties. Come with me only because you have to ...

This has been what it has been, and what it has been has been a journey into the dank and darkened crannies of the mandatory.