WATCH: A-Rod's daughter has a pretty great bat flip

Even though the Yankees owe him another $21 million next season, Alex Rodriguez is currently a free agent who has given zero indication he hopes to play again one day. His dad game on social media is quite strong.

Earlier this week, A-Rod posted a video on Twitter with his youngest daughter Ella. The two of them were playing a little backyard baseball and it turns out Ella (E-Rod?) has a really fantastic bat flip check it out:

Lots of pre-swing movement there, but she also chokes up, and you have to appreciate that. Bat control is crucial. Also, it seems Ella did not take after her father when it comes to bat flipping. A-Rod's flip was always subtle:

The gentleman's bat flip, if you will.