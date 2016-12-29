WATCH: A-Rod's daughter has a pretty great bat flip
She's seen her father flip his bat plenty of times over the years
Even though the Yankees owe him another $21 million next season, Alex Rodriguez is currently a free agent who has given zero indication he hopes to play again one day. His dad game on social media is quite strong.
Earlier this week, A-Rod posted a video on Twitter with his youngest daughter Ella. The two of them were playing a little backyard baseball and it turns out Ella (E-Rod?) has a really fantastic bat flip check it out:
#Ella#Slugger#MyEraJustWentUppic.twitter.com/latl6utt53— Alex Rodriguez (@AROD) December 28, 2016
Lots of pre-swing movement there, but she also chokes up, and you have to appreciate that. Bat control is crucial. Also, it seems Ella did not take after her father when it comes to bat flipping. A-Rod's flip was always subtle:
The gentleman's bat flip, if you will.
Our Latest Stories
-
Goldschmidt, Murphy joining Team USA
Team USA will reportedly have a pair of MVP vote recipients on the right side of the infie...
-
Blue Jays, Bautista in 'active' talks
Is a return to Toronto in the cards for Joey Bats?
-
Joey Votto will not play in 2017 WBC
Votto led the NL in on-base percentage (.434) and OPS+ (160) in 2016
-
Nats, Braves reportedly in on Wieters
Wieters is by far the best free agent catcher available
-
Ivan Rodriguez's Hall of Fame case
Rodriguez is one of the best catchers in history, but will PED suspicions keep him out of...
-
Rangers making push for Napoli
Is another reunion coming soon for Texas and Napoli?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre