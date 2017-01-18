WATCH: A White Sox prospect throws 110 miles per hour

Michael Kopech was selected 33rd overall by the Red Sox in the 2014 draft out of high school and had a 2.25 ERA in 11 High-A starts last season. He's now with the White Sox organization after coming over as part of the deal that sent Chris Sale to Boston. Kopech can apparently throw some serious smoke, too. Here he is hitting 110 mph:

Let's not overreact. Take note of the several step start and big crow hop. He doesn't get to do that on the mound. I'm picturing Aroldis Chapman hitting like 115 with these steps, but this is still some pretty ridiculous velocity.

Kopech has struck out 172 hitters in 134 2/3 innings in the minors. He's only 20 years old and was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball last spring by Baseball America. It should be noted that his scouting reports do say he "regularly hits 100" with his heater. Just not 110.

