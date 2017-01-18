WATCH: A White Sox prospect throws 110 miles per hour
This wasn't off a mound, by the way
Michael Kopech was selected 33rd overall by the Red Sox in the 2014 draft out of high school and had a 2.25 ERA in 11 High-A starts last season. He's now with the White Sox organization after coming over as part of the deal that sent Chris Sale to Boston. Kopech can apparently throw some serious smoke, too. Here he is hitting 110 mph:
First day of max velocity throws for @MichaelKopech5 .... Is 110mph good? 🐐 #APECmlbpic.twitter.com/bJAIUIEIn2— APEC (@teamAPEC) January 17, 2017
Let's not overreact. Take note of the several step start and big crow hop. He doesn't get to do that on the mound. I'm picturing Aroldis Chapman hitting like 115 with these steps, but this is still some pretty ridiculous velocity.
Kopech has struck out 172 hitters in 134 2/3 innings in the minors. He's only 20 years old and was ranked as the No. 89 prospect in baseball last spring by Baseball America. It should be noted that his scouting reports do say he "regularly hits 100" with his heater. Just not 110.
Hat-tip: Deadspin
Our Latest Stories
-
Hoffman misses Hall of Fame by 5 votes
The good news? He still has eight years left on the ballot
-
Momentum, but not time, on Edgar's side
Martinez only has two more years on the ballot
-
Schilling's Hall of Fame momentum gone
After a 13 percent jump in voting, Schilling is now looking like he'll never make it
-
Bagwell, Raines, Pudge make Hall of Fame
The newest members of the Hall of Fame have been announced
-
Keri: Why Raines in HOF means so much
Jonah Keri reflects on a lifetime love of baseball ignited by family and the 1980s Montreal...
-
Nats' Harper wants Wieters, Holland?
WHAT DOES IT MEAN?
Add a comment
Conversation powered by Livefyre