WATCH: Aaron Judge clears Yankee Stadium bleachers with monster 495-foot home run
Yes, it's the longest home run of the season so far
The Yankees finished a three-game sweep of the rival Orioles at Yankee Stadium with a 14-3 victory, running their winning streak to five.
The Yankees scored five runs in the first inning and pulled away in the middle innings. Aaron Judge contributed to the onslaught with a monster solo home run over the left field bleachers. Look at this thing:
NO WORDS. @thejudge44’s 495-foot home run. https://t.co/t8gz0qwX8D#Crushedpic.twitter.com/aplKIzgpc5— Cut4 (@Cut4) June 11, 2017
Exit velocity: OMG. Launch angle: LOL. Distance: 495 feet.
That is the longest home run of the season by a pretty large margin. The previous high was a 481-foot blast by Jake Lamb in April.
According to ESPN's measurements Judge's home run was 496 feet, which is their longest on record. That dates back to 2009:
Oh, and Saturday night, Judge hit the hardest-hit home run of the Statcast era at 121.1 mph. So, to recap, within the last 24 hours Judge has hit:
- The hardest hit home run in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015.
- The longest home run of the season, per Statcast.
- The longest home run since 2009, per ESPN.
And for good measure, Judge added another home run in his next at-bat Sunday. That one looked like it was hit by a mere mortal, however. An opposite field shot a row or two back.
This man is going to hit a baseball 500 feet soon. I cannot wait.