WATCH: Aaron Judge clears Yankee Stadium bleachers with monster 495-foot home run

The Yankees finished a three-game sweep of the rival Orioles at Yankee Stadium with a 14-3 victory, running their winning streak to five.

The Yankees scored five runs in the first inning and pulled away in the middle innings. Aaron Judge contributed to the onslaught with a monster solo home run over the left field bleachers. Look at this thing:

Exit velocity: OMG. Launch angle: LOL. Distance: 495 feet.

495 feet for Aaron Judge. My goodness. pic.twitter.com/fIUAGGE5S6 — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) June 11, 2017

That is the longest home run of the season by a pretty large margin. The previous high was a 481-foot blast by Jake Lamb in April.

According to ESPN's measurements Judge's home run was 496 feet, which is their longest on record. That dates back to 2009:

Aaron Judge's HR Sunday was calculated at 496 feet, the longest HR since ESPN began tracking in 2009 pic.twitter.com/IWjfB3AuTq — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) June 11, 2017

Oh, and Saturday night, Judge hit the hardest-hit home run of the Statcast era at 121.1 mph. So, to recap, within the last 24 hours Judge has hit:

The hardest hit home run in the Statcast era, which dates back to 2015. The longest home run of the season, per Statcast. The longest home run since 2009, per ESPN.

And for good measure, Judge added another home run in his next at-bat Sunday. That one looked like it was hit by a mere mortal, however. An opposite field shot a row or two back.

This man is going to hit a baseball 500 feet soon. I cannot wait.