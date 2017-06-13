WATCH: Aaron Judge does it again, crushes go-head homer in Yankees win over Angels

Yankees cloutsman Aaron Judge came into Monday night's game against the Angels (NYY 5, LAA 3) with a majors-leading 21 homers. Well, make that 22 ...

That's a 438-foot, game-untying blast to the opposite field. Onlooking injured Yankee pitcher, what say you?

Speaking of power to all fields, take a look at Judge's spray chart (Monday's blast not included) ...

Yep, that's hitting it hard and also far from pole to pole.

Judge also notched a single and a walk, and he's now hitting a flatly absurd .347/.453/.728 for the season. Oh, and he's also leading the AL in all three triple crown categories. GIven that he entered the night with a 202 OPS+ in full-time duty, it's fair to start wondering whether Judge will wind up with one of the great rookie seasons in MLB history. It's also entirely possible that Judge will join Ichiro and Fred Lynn as the only players to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Getting ahead of ourselves? Yeah, possibly. But Judge now has 22 homers through 61 team games, which means he could slack off a bit and still get to 50 bombs. If he does that or even comes close to that, then he'll be very much in any of the above discussions.