WATCH: Aaron Judge goes deep again, ties rookie record with 10th homer in April

Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge is a rather large man who uses his massive physique to club home runs on the regular. He entered Saturday with nine in April and did this in the 12-4 win over Baltimore at Yankee Stadium:

That's 10 on the year for the kid, which ties a record. The only other rookies in MLB history with 10 home runs in April were Jose Abreu (2014) and Trevor Story (2016).

Judge is doing more than hitting home runs. He's hitting .301/.393/.767 with two doubles, one triple, 20 RBIs and 22 runs on the year. Meanwhile, the so-called Baby Bombers should probably just be called the Bronx Bombers. Their offense is stout and they have won 14 of their last 17 en route to the best record in baseball.

Speaking of Judge's triple, here it is:

Yeah, that's a home run. Bad call. Judge should hold the record outright with 11 rookie homers in April. Maybe he will leave no doubt by clubbing another Sunday, which is April 30.

It wouldn't be a surprise. He's a beast up there.